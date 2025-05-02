Grace Potter at Artpark Amphitheatre, Lewiston tickets on sale

Grace Potter (Photo: Nate Payne, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Beloved singer-songwriter Grace Potter will bring her dynamic rock-pop fusion to Artpark Amphitheatre in Lewiston, New York, on July 19, 2025. Potter, known for her soulful vocals and high-voltage stage presence, has drawn acclaim for hits like “Paris (Ooh La La)” and “Stars.” Nestled along the scenic Niagara River, Artpark Amphitheatre provides the perfect outdoor atmosphere for fans to soak up her energetic performance under the summer sky.

Tickets for this mid-summer show are on sale now. Patrons can reserve seats directly from the Artpark Amphitheatre box office or opt for ScoreBig, where you can find an array of ticket options without hidden fees. From the devoted fan who’s been following Grace Potter since the days of her band, The Nocturnals, to the casual listener, everyone is sure to be swept away by her fiery vocals and captivating stagecraft.

Grace Potter’s music is noted for its seamless blend of rock, pop, and elements of Americana, making her concerts a must-see event for fans of varied musical tastes. Whether she’s belting out a blues-infused ballad or pounding on the keys in a rousing rock jam, Potter’s knack for storytelling shines through every melody. The open-air setting at Artpark Amphitheatre will only heighten this experience, giving concertgoers a front-row seat to the natural beauty of Lewiston alongside the infectious energy of a live rock concert. Don’t wait—secure your tickets for this electrifying night of music.

