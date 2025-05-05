Jacksonville welcomes Aly & AJ to Five Points Theatre; tickets on sale

Aly & AJ head to Florida’s River City for a Saturday‑night show at Five Points Theatre on Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. The Art Deco gem, nestled in Jacksonville’s eclectic Riverside neighborhood, provides an intimate setting where every lyric and guitar riff resonates.

This marks the duo’s first Jacksonville appearance in more than a decade, and anticipation is high among fans eager to hear both their early‑career anthems and the folk‑tinged melodies of their recent releases. Expect plenty of audience participation when the opening chords of “Potential Breakup Song” ring out.

Tickets can be purchased through the Five Points Theatre box office or at ScoreBig, which lists tickets with no hidden fees. ScoreBig’s seamless checkout and promo code savings make it a smart option for budget‑minded fans.

With the venue’s modest capacity, tickets are likely to move quickly. Pair the show with dinner at one of Riverside’s acclaimed gastropubs for a perfect Saturday night.

