James tickets on sale in Brooklyn at Brooklyn Steel

James

James continue their North American trek with a Sept. 10, 2025 stop at Brooklyn Steel in New York City’s trend-setting Williamsburg neighborhood. The 1,800-capacity room is tailor-made for the Manchester legends’ sweeping melodies and audience-wide sing-alongs.

Tickets have just been released. While the Brooklyn Steel box office is one avenue, savvy fans are locking in seats through ScoreBig—home to major-event tickets with absolutely no hidden fees.

James’ live résumé includes Glastonbury, Coachella and countless sold-out nights at Manchester Arena, yet they relish intimate club dates where Tim Booth can wade into the crowd during “Laid.” Expect a dynamic set list blending classic ’90s hits with newer standouts such as “Beautiful Beaches.”

Brooklyn Steel’s acclaimed sound system will capture every trumpet flourish and atmospheric guitar line, offering New York fans an immersive experience rarely matched in larger venues. Arrive early to explore local craft-beer bars before doors open at 7 p.m.; the show begins at 8 p.m.

Shop for James tickets at Brooklyn Steel on Sept. 10, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on James tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.