James tickets on sale in Minneapolis at First Avenue

James

James will grace the purple-starred stage of First Avenue in Minneapolis on Sept. 21, 2025. The legendary club—synonymous with Prince—offers a 1,550-capacity setting that perfectly complements James’ high-energy, audience-immersive performances.

James have a storied Twin Cities history, dating back to their cult-favorite 1992 show at the Cabooze. They return this fall with a refreshed set that blends classics like “Born of Frustration” with brand-new material. Tim Booth’s free-form dancing and the band’s trademark trumpet and violin textures are sure to fill the room with joyous catharsis.

With Minneapolis’ crisp autumn air and vibrant downtown nightlife, a Sunday evening at First Avenue is the perfect cap to the weekend. Doors open at 7 p.m.; music begins at 8.

