James tickets on sale in Seattle at The Showbox

James close out their fall U.S. run with an Oct. 4, 2025 appearance at The Showbox in Seattle, Washington. The storied Pike Place Market venue—birthplace of countless grunge legends—will host the Manchester icons at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available through The Showbox box office and via ScoreBig, whose fee-free model lets fans save for pre-show chowder at nearby Elliott Bay.

Seattle last saw James in 2018, a gig The Stranger hailed as “a master class in collective catharsis.” Look for that same spirit as the band delivers hits like “Sometimes” and “Laid” alongside new material that pushes their sonic palette forward.

The Showbox’s hardwood-floored ballroom encourages full-throated sing-alongs, while its low ceiling and pristine acoustics capture every note of Andy Diagram’s trumpet and Saul Davies’ violin.

