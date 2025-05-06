Jessie Murph Announces Hysteria World Tour Ahead of New Album

Jessie Murph is scaling up her breakout moment, unveiling the expansive WORLDWIDE HYSTERIA Tour for 2025. The trek launches July 27 at Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix and stretches across four continents before wrapping November 22 at Auckland’s storied Town Hall.

The itinerary packs more than 50 stops. North American highlights include ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Austin (July 30), New York City’s Rooftop at Pier 17 (Aug. 25), and Denver’s Fillmore Auditorium (Sept. 19), while the European leg touches iconic rooms such as London’s Roundhouse (Oct. 24). Murph then heads Down Under for shows in Perth, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and, finally, New Zealand.

Fans can register for the artist presale through May 5 at 11:59 p.m. local time, with that presale running Tuesday, May 6 (10 a.m. local) through Thursday, May 8 (11:59 p.m.). Citi® cardmembers gain parallel access via Citi Entertainment during the same window. Additional presales will follow all week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, May 9 at 10 a.m. local via JessieMurph.com.

The Alabama-born singer has rocketed from viral TikTok snippets to platinum plaques in just two years, scoring streaming smashes like “Always Been You” and “Pray” while opening for superstars and selling out her own club runs. WORLDWIDE HYSTERIA marks her first arena-level outing, underscoring a rapid rise fueled by confessional lyrics and powerhouse vocals.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Jessie Murph WORLDWIDE HYSTERIA Tour Dates

Date (2025) Venue — City Jul. 27 Arizona Financial Theatre — Phoenix, AZ Jul. 30 ACL Live at the Moody Theater — Austin, TX Aug. 1 Choctaw Grand Theater — Durant, OK * Aug. 2 South Side Ballroom — Dallas, TX Aug. 3 713 Music Hall — Houston, TX Aug. 5 The Factory — Chesterfield, MO Aug. 7 Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park — Des Moines, IA Aug. 8 The Armory — Minneapolis, MN Aug. 9 Crossroads 41 Festival — Oshkosh, WI * Aug. 10 Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park — Indianapolis, IN Aug. 12 The Fillmore Detroit — Detroit, MI Aug. 15 KEMBA Live! Outdoor — Columbus, OH * Aug. 16 Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom — Chicago, IL Aug. 18 Jacobs Pavilion — Cleveland, OH * Aug. 19 Stage AE (Outdoors) — Pittsburgh, PA * Aug. 21 Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B — Buffalo, NY Aug. 22 New York State Fair — Syracuse, NY * Aug. 23 The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark — Philadelphia, PA Aug. 25 The Rooftop at Pier 17 — New York, NY Aug. 27 The Anthem — Washington, DC Aug. 28 Leader Bank Pavilion — Boston, MA Aug. 30 Massey Hall — Toronto, ON Sep. 1 MTELUS — Montreal, QC Sep. 4 Red Hat Amphitheater — Raleigh, NC Sep. 5 Wendell’s Outdoor — Anderson, SC Sep. 6 Coca-Cola Amphitheater — Birmingham, AL Sep. 8 Hard Rock Live — Orlando, FL Sep. 9 War Memorial Auditorium — Fort Lauderdale, FL Sep. 10 Yuengling Center — Tampa, FL Sep. 12 Coca-Cola Roxy — Atlanta, GA Sep. 13 Ascend Amphitheater — Nashville, TN Sep. 17 Cable Dahmer Arena — Independence, MO Sep. 19 Fillmore Auditorium — Denver, CO Sep. 20 The Union Event Center — Salt Lake City, UT Sep. 22 Queen Elizabeth Theatre — Vancouver, BC Sep. 23 WAMU Theater at Lumen Field — Seattle, WA Sep. 24 Theater of the Clouds — Portland, OR Sep. 26 Fox Theater — Oakland, CA * Sep. 27 The Shrine — Los Angeles, CA * Oct. 8 Melkweg — Amsterdam, Netherlands Oct. 10 Ancienne Belgique — Brussels, Belgium Oct. 11 Grosse Freiheit — Hamburg, Germany Oct. 13 Huxleys — Berlin, Germany Oct. 14 Vega — Copenhagen, Denmark Oct. 16 Carlswerk — Cologne, Germany Oct. 17 Trabendo — Paris, France Oct. 19 O2 Institute — Birmingham, UK Oct. 21 Barrowland Ballroom — Glasgow, UK Oct. 22 Manchester Academy — Manchester, UK Oct. 24 The Roundhouse — London, UK Oct. 26 3Olympia — Dublin, Ireland Nov. 12 Metropolis Fremantle — Perth, Australia Nov. 15 Enmore Theatre — Sydney, Australia Nov. 18 Fortitude Music Hall — Brisbane, Australia Nov. 20 The Forum — Melbourne, Australia Nov. 22 Town Hall — Auckland, New Zealand

* Festival or special event appearance.