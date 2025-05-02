Josh Groban Joins LA Philharmonic for Weekend Spectaculars; Tickets on Sale

Josh Groban (Photo: Shein, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The Los Angeles Philharmonic is set to bring its celebrated Weekend Spectaculars to the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on September 5 and 6, 2025, joined by special guest vocalist Josh Groban. These concerts promise an evening of classical masterpieces, combined with memorable performances and the unmistakable energy of one of the nation’s leading orchestras.

With a rich history dating back over a century, the Los Angeles Philharmonic has long captivated music lovers both in Southern California and around the globe. Known for its artistic versatility and boundary-pushing repertoire, the orchestra continues to attract enthusiasts of all musical backgrounds. The Hollywood Bowl, a treasured open-air amphitheater, has been a summer home to the ensemble for decades, allowing fans to enjoy extraordinary live performances under the stars.

Tickets for these two Weekend Spectacular concerts are on sale now. Patrons can head to the Hollywood Bowl’s box office for direct purchases, or explore a variety of seating options at ScoreBig, which connects fans with major live events at competitive prices and no hidden ticket fees. Whether you’re a dedicated follower of classical music or a new listener looking to experience the thrill of a live symphony performance, these shows are sure to create unforgettable memories.

Beyond the captivating music, audiences at the Hollywood Bowl often enjoy pre-concert picnics, taking advantage of the scenic setting and laid-back Los Angeles vibe. With Josh Groban lending his vocal talents, the weekend will blend well-loved classical pieces with the timeless appeal of popular music, offering something for everyone. Don’t miss out on these one-of-a-kind concerts that exemplify the city’s vibrant cultural spirit.

