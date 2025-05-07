Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Charlotte at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Kevin Gates (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Kevin Gates takes over Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre at NC Music Factory in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Oct. 16, 2025. Expect a high-octane set of his biggest hits and deep cuts.

Tickets for the Oct. 16 show are on sale now. Purchase at the Amphitheatre box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden service charges.

Gates established himself with the mixtape “Stranger Than Fiction” and platinum singles “2 Phones” and “Really Really.” His 2023 album “Khaza” balanced introspection and street-savvy bravado.

Charlotte audiences previously sold out the Fillmore, and this 5,000-seat outdoor venue promises festival vibes and skyline views.

Fans can anticipate guest appearances by top names like Lil Durk and Kodak Black, plus an immersive production that highlights Gates’s commanding stage presence.

ScoreBig offers VIP upgrades—including early entry, premium seating and exclusive merchandise—alongside general admission tickets with guaranteed delivery.

Secure your spot now for a night of chart-topping hits in the Queen City this fall.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Kevin Gates tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.