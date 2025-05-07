Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Fargo at Scheels Arena

Kevin Gates (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Kevin Gates brings his gritty rhymes to Fargo’s Scheels Arena on Nov. 9, 2025. The 6,000-seat venue—home to major concerts and UND hockey—will pulse with Gates’ trademark blend of melodic hooks and autobiographical bars.

Tickets are moving fast at the box office and through ScoreBig, where transparent pricing and instant delivery make snagging seats simple.

The Louisiana lyricist’s chart success spans platinum singles “Really Really” and “2 Phones” and 2024’s No. 1 album “The Ceremony.” Fans can expect hard-charging new tracks like “Hookman” alongside mixtape classics that first put Gates on the radar.

Fargo rarely lands hip-hop of this caliber; Gates’ stop underscores the city’s growing live-music footprint. Scheels Arena’s modern acoustics and unobstructed sightlines ensure every verse resonates—from the pit to the upper bowl.

Don’t miss a Sunday night filled with booming 808s, motivational monologues, and crowd-surfing energy.

Shop for Kevin Gates tickets at Scheels Arena on November 9, 2025

