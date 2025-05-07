Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Fayetteville at JJ’s Live

Kevin Gates (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Kevin Gates lines up an intimate Oct. 28, 2025 gig at JJ’s Live in Fayetteville, Ark., turning the Northwest Arkansas college town into a hip-hop hot spot for one night only.

Admission is on sale and moving fast. Fans can visit JJ’s Live box office or grab fee-free seats on ScoreBig, which specializes in transparent pricing for major events.

Known for honest lyrics that touch on hustle, heartbreak and redemption, Gates brings a magnetic energy to smaller rooms like JJ’s Live. Expect every beat to be felt wall-to-wall as he works through charting singles and deep-cut fan favorites.

Fayetteville’s live-music community consistently packs JJ’s for genre-spanning acts, and Gates’ first headline appearance here is poised to set attendance records.

Secure your spot early for a Tuesday night of heavyweight rhymes and communal vibes just off Dickson Street.

