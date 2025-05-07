Ticketnews Ads
Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Oklahoma City at The Criterion

Kevin Gates (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Madeline Page

Kevin Gates heads north to The Criterion in Oklahoma City on Nov. 1, 2025. The 8 p.m. Saturday show promises booming basslines and Gates’ trademark motivational grit.

Tickets are moving quickly through the Criterion box office and ScoreBig’s fee-free marketplace.

Gates’ prior Oklahoma stops have sold out thanks to his engaging storytelling and ability to turn personal narratives into arena-sized anthems. Expect cuts from recent releases alongside staples like “Time for That.”

The Criterion’s industrial-chic interior and advanced production deliver club intimacy with arena sound—ideal for Gates’ resonant 808s and rapid-fire delivery.

Secure tickets now and start November with a powerhouse Southern hip-hop experience in Bricktown.

