Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Saint Paul at Myth Live

Kevin Gates (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Madeline Page34 minutes ago

Kevin Gates touches down at Myth Live in Saint Paul on Nov. 8, 2025, bringing his hard-hitting Southern drawl to Minnesota’s premier club venue. The 3,500-capacity space promises an up-close experience of Gates’ confessional lyrics and bass-heavy beats.

Seats and general-admission floor spots are on sale now through the Myth box office and ScoreBig, where fans avoid surprise fees at checkout.

Touring nationally for the first time since fatherhood-focused EP “The Chosen,” Gates continues to connect with audiences through raw honesty and genre-blending production. Expect intense renditions of “Psychofreak,” “Dreka” and “Satellites,” plus viral new cuts teased on social media.

Midwestern fans last saw Gates pack Minneapolis’ Armory in 2023; this Saint Paul date offers a more intimate setting with Myth’s acclaimed lighting rig and robust sound system. Gates’ dynamic stage presence—often punctuated by motivational interludes—turns every performance into a communal celebration.

Secure tickets early for a Saturday night of relentless energy and sing-along hooks.

