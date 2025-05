Lorde tickets on sale in Pittsburgh at Petersen Events Center

Lorde (Photo: Raph_PH, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Lorde sets her sights on Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center for an Oct. 3, 2025, performance.

Tickets are on sale through the venue and on ScoreBig, known for transparent pricing.

The 12,000‑seat arena offers an intimate vantage compared with larger stops, meaning Pittsburgh fans can savor every lyric of Lorde’s emotionally charged catalog. Expect cinematic lighting design and a tight, hit‑packed set list.

Lorde’s only previous Steel City gig came during a college‑circuit tour in 2014; her long‑awaited return promises to be a highlight of Pittsburgh’s fall concert slate.

Lorde tickets at Petersen Events Center on October 3, 2025

