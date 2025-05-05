Ticketnews Ads
Mammoth WVH tickets on sale for Green Bay show at EPIC Event Center

Mammoth WVH performing in 2024. (Photo: Stefan Bollmann, via Wikimedia Commons)

Tickets On Sale

Green Bay’s EPIC Event Center will roar on Sunday, Nov. 23 when Mammoth WVH powers through a 7 p.m. headline set. Wolfgang Van Halen’s band follows its early‑season run with Seether and jumps back into intimate venues to deliver its heaviest material up close.

Tickets are on sale via the EPIC box office and ScoreBig, which eliminates surprise fees and knocks 10% off when customers enter TICKETNEWS10.

Expect a career‑spanning set that balances fresh cuts like “Take a Bow” with fan‑favorites “Distance” and “I’m Alright,” all delivered by a five‑piece line‑up that prides itself on keeping every note live.

With EPIC’s 2,500‑capacity floor designed for clear sightlines, early buyers will be rewarded with prime positions on the rail.

