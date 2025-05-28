Modest Mouse Plots Fall 2025 North American Tour
Modest Mouse has unveiled plans for a month-long North American tour with special guests Built to Spill.
The new tour dates are set to begin on September 30 in Aspen, Colorado at Belly Up, Pinnacle in Nashville, The Salt Shed in Chicago, MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, and Toronto’s History. The trek will conclude with a performance at Brooklyn Paramount on October 21.
Presales for the fall run begin with an artist presale at 10 a.m. local time on May 28, followed by additional pre sales throughout the week. General on sale is set for May 30 at 10 a.m. local time.
The fall dates arrive as part of a busy live schedule for Modest Mouse, who are currently set to launch a North American summer tour beginning June 9 at the House of Blues Orlando in Florida.
The summer run will see the band make stops in cities including Charlotte, Cleveland, Oklahoma City, Boise, and Calgary, with performances at venues such as the Orpheum Theater in New Orleans, The Criterion in Oklahoma City, Dillon Amphitheater in Colorado, and the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in Edmonton. The tour will wrap with an appearance at the inaugural Zootown Music Festival in Missoula, Montana, on July 4 and 5.
In addition to their touring plans, this September, the band will debut their music festival, Psychic Salamander, held September 13 to 14 at Remlinger Farms in Carnation, Washington. Looking ahead to 2026, the group has also announced Ice Cream Floats, a four-day music cruise that will set sail early next year.
For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official Modest Mouse website.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Modest Mouse North American Summer Tour Dates 2025
06/09 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
06/10 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
06/11 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
06/13 – Asheville, NC @ Asheville Yards Amphitheater
06/14 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo 2025
06/15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
06/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
06/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
06/19 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
06/20 – Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive Cleveland Masonic
06/21 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
06/23 – West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
06/24 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC
06/25 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
06/27 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater
06/28 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater
06/29 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
07/02 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
07/03 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
07/04-07/05 – Missoula, MT @ Zootown Music Festival 2025
Modest Mouse North American Fall Tour Dates 2025
September 30, 2025 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen
October 1, 2025 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
October 6, 2025 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory
October 7, 2025 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater
October 9, 2025 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle
October 11, 2025 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
October 12, 2025 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center
October 13, 2025 – Toronto, ON – History
October 15, 2025 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
October 16, 2025 – Ithaca, NY – State Theatre
October 17, 2025 – Kingston, NY – Ulster Performing Arts Center
October 18, 2025 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
October 20, 2025 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount
October 21, 2025 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount