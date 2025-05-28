Modest Mouse Plots Fall 2025 North American Tour

Modest Mouse has unveiled plans for a month-long North American tour with special guests Built to Spill.

The new tour dates are set to begin on September 30 in Aspen, Colorado at Belly Up, Pinnacle in Nashville, The Salt Shed in Chicago, MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, and Toronto’s History. The trek will conclude with a performance at Brooklyn Paramount on October 21.

Presales for the fall run begin with an artist presale at 10 a.m. local time on May 28, followed by additional pre sales throughout the week. General on sale is set for May 30 at 10 a.m. local time.

The fall dates arrive as part of a busy live schedule for Modest Mouse, who are currently set to launch a North American summer tour beginning June 9 at the House of Blues Orlando in Florida.

| RELATED: Zootown Inaugural Festival: Hozier, Kacey Musgraves, Modest Mouse |

The summer run will see the band make stops in cities including Charlotte, Cleveland, Oklahoma City, Boise, and Calgary, with performances at venues such as the Orpheum Theater in New Orleans, The Criterion in Oklahoma City, Dillon Amphitheater in Colorado, and the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in Edmonton. The tour will wrap with an appearance at the inaugural Zootown Music Festival in Missoula, Montana, on July 4 and 5.

In addition to their touring plans, this September, the band will debut their music festival, Psychic Salamander, held September 13 to 14 at Remlinger Farms in Carnation, Washington. Looking ahead to 2026, the group has also announced Ice Cream Floats, a four-day music cruise that will set sail early next year.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official Modest Mouse website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

06/09 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

06/10 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

06/11 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

06/13 – Asheville, NC @ Asheville Yards Amphitheater

06/14 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo 2025

06/15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

06/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

06/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

06/19 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

06/20 – Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive Cleveland Masonic

06/21 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

06/23 – West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

06/24 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC

06/25 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

06/27 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater

06/28 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater

06/29 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

07/02 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

07/03 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

07/04-07/05 – Missoula, MT @ Zootown Music Festival 2025

September 30, 2025 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen

October 1, 2025 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

October 6, 2025 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

October 7, 2025 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater

October 9, 2025 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

October 11, 2025 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

October 12, 2025 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center

October 13, 2025 – Toronto, ON – History

October 15, 2025 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

October 16, 2025 – Ithaca, NY – State Theatre

October 17, 2025 – Kingston, NY – Ulster Performing Arts Center

October 18, 2025 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

October 20, 2025 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

October 21, 2025 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount