The inaugural Zootown Music Festival is getting ready to take over the Missoula Fairgrounds from July 4 to 5 in Montana.

The festival’s debut is set to feature headliners Hozier, Kacey Musgraves, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Modest Mouse, Mt. Joy, and Lake Street Dive, alongside an array of supporting acts. Notably, the two-day event marks a series of firsts for its headliners: it is set to be Musgraves’ debut as a festival headliner in Montana and Hozier’s first-ever Montana festival appearance.

In addition to the performances spread across two stages, the Zootown Festival embraces the atmosphere of Missoula by offering guided excursions into the surrounding wilderness. These experiences, available for booking both before and after the festival, include half-day and full-day options. Morning activities will also be available on festival days.

The concept for the Zootown Festival was spearheaded by Always On founder Scott Osburn. Previously, Osburn developed the Lights All Night New Year’s Eve festival in Texas, partnered with Jordan Wolowitz of Shore Sound Entertainment, co-founder of Governors Ball and Sound on Sound festivals, and Knitting Factory Presents.

Osburn shared his vision for the event, stating, “there are only a few truly iconic destinations in the U.S. ideal for hosting a festival of this caliber, and Missoula sits at the top of that list.”

“Our goal is for the local and regional community to feel a deep sense of pride and ownership in this event, while giving visitors the chance to discover the unique spirit of Missoula,” Osburn said. “We’re thrilled about this opportunity and recognize the significant responsibility to create a festival that matches the ethos and awe-inspiring quality of its setting.”

Tickets for the Zootown Festival will be available through a limited local presale beginning Thursday, November 21, followed by a general on-sale starting Friday, November 22. Additional information can be found on the official Zootown Festival website.

