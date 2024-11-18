Texas’ Cattle Country Festival has unveiled a new addition to its 2025 lineup: the iconic rockers of Nickelback.

The Chad Kroeger-fronted Canadian band will headline Friday night alongside the newly-announced featured country singer Gretchen Wilson. Nickelback and Wilson’s addition to the lineup builds on already announced artists Parker McCollum, Tanya Tucker, Clint Black, and Chase Rice. Rising stars like Wyatt Flores, Tyler Halverson, and 49 Winchester are also slated to perform.

Other notable acts include Reckless Kelly, Aaron Watson, Clay Walker, Giovannie & The Hired Guns, and Wade Bowen, with late-night performances by electronic-rock duo Ghostland Observatory.

Set on a 400-acre ranch called “The Boot,” the Cattle Country Festival provides more than live music, running from April 20 to 12 in Gonzales, Texas. Nestled along the Guadalupe River and located within an hour of Austin, San Antonio, and Houston, the venue offers festivalgoers the chance for tailgating, games, fishing and river-floating.

Notably, the inaugural Cattle Country Festival in 2024 featured headliners Eric Church, Whiskey Myers, and Koe Wetzel. Over 30 artists took the stage, including Chase Rice, Randy Rogers Band, Tanya Tucker, and Shane Smith & The Saints.

Tickets for the Cattle Country Festival are on sale now. Pass options range from single-day tickets to full weekend passes, with camping, RV, and glamping packages available. Fans can purchase passes at CattleCountryFest.com, where they can also sign up for the festival newsletter for the latest updates.