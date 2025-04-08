Modest Mouse Launches ‘Ice Cream Floats’ Cruise

Modest Mouse has unveiled its inaugural music cruise, “Ice Cream Floats,” a four-day event scheduled to launch in early 2026.

Departing from Miami, Florida on February 5, 2026, the Norwegian Pearl will take fans to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic and back over the course of four nights. Alongside Modest Mouse, the cruise will showcase headlining performances from Portugal., The Man, Kurt Vile and the Violators, and Mannequin Pussy.

Other acts rounding out the bill include FIDLAR, Built to Spill, Tropical Fuck Storm, Ugly Casanova, and The Black Heart Procession. In addition to the musical acts, comedian David Cross is also set to take the stage.

A priority pre-sale for Modest Mouse’s Ice Cream Party fan community begins on April 14. Fans can register for the first wave of pre-sales now through April 10 at 11:59 p.m. ET. A second and final round of pre-sale sign-ups will remain open until April 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Tickets will become available to the general public starting April 22 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Beyond the nightly concerts, the band’s itinerary includes “Mouse Stardust Theater 3000,” described as a screening room where Modest Mouse will offer unfiltered commentary on obscure films. There’s also a planned Q&A session titled “Ask Modest Mouse Anything,” as well as “Storytime with Isaac Brock,” where the frontman will read from children’s books.

Additionally, Modest Mouse is getting ready for a North American tour and co-headlining dates alongside The Flaming Lips. The band is also slated to appear at the inaugural Zootown Festival in Missoula, Montana on July 4 and 5 as well as Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit modestmouse.com.

The Ice Cream Floats lineup can be found below:

Modest Mouse Ice Cream Floats Lineup