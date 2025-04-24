Modest Mouse Reveals New ‘Psychic Salamander’ Festival Featuring The Flaming Lips

The indie-rock stars of Modest Mouse are debuting a new music festival this year in Washington.

The festival, dubbed Psychic Salamander, will take place from September 13 to 14 at Remlinger Farms in Carnation. The farm, which is family-owned, is a working farm with a concert space and attached family-friendly amusement park. Modest Mouse will co-headline both days of the festival alongside tourmates The Flaming Lips, who will perform a special play-through of The Soft Bulletin during their Sunday set.

Other notable acts include Sleater-Kinney, Courtney Barnett, and Built to Spill. Yo La Tengo, Friko, The Vaudevillian, Mattress, and Sun Atoms are among the artists rounding-out the bill.

Festival tickets will head on sale starting with an artist presale on Tuesday, April 29 at 10 a.m. PST for members of Modest Mouse’s “Ice Cream Party” fan club; fans can sign up here. A general public onsale will begin Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m. PST via the band’s official website. Festivalgoers can also score resale tickets and avoid service fees at Ticket Club (use TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Psychic Salamander Festival follows Modest Mouse and The Flaming Lips’ 2025 co-headlining tour, which kicked-off last August. Modest Mouse also recently revealed the “Ice Cream Floats” cruise, which is set to take place in February, 2026, featuring Modest Mouse, Portugal. The Man, and Kurt Vile, among others.

Find the full festival lineup poster below: