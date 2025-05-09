Ticketnews Ads
Mudvayne tickets on sale in Nashville at Municipal Auditorium

Music City goes metal when Mudvayne levels Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Oct. 18, 2025, at 7 p.m. The classic 9,700-seat arena—synonymous with legendary rock shows—will shake as Mudvayne delivers its high-velocity blend of progressive time changes and hammer-swinging grooves.

With Lower Broadway just blocks away, fans can pre-game with honky-tonk vibes before diving headfirst into a sonic onslaught that even Nashville’s star guitarists would admire.

Grab a reserved bowl seat or crash the standing-room GA floor—either way, you’ll witness the reunion tour that has critics lauding Mudvayne’s return as “one of metal’s must-see events.”

