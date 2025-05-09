Ticketnews Ads
Mudvayne tickets on sale in Omaha at Steelhouse Omaha

Mudvayne (Photo via ScoreBig)

Madeline Page

Mudvayne touches down in the Heartland on Sept. 21, 2025, to rattle the rafters of Steelhouse Omaha at 7 p.m. One of the city’s newest live-music landmarks, Steelhouse pairs cutting-edge production with a flexible floor plan—meaning every fan enjoys an up-close assault of riffs and rhythms.

Tickets are available now through the venue, but ScoreBig lets you lock in your seat without the hidden markups that often plague the checkout screen.

Reformed in 2021 after more than a decade apart, Mudvayne has proven its chemistry is as potent as ever. Critics have praised the group’s tight musicianship and ferocious stagecraft, while longtime devotees welcome deep-cut favorites such as “World So Cold” back into the rotation.

Located in Omaha’s burgeoning Builders District, Steelhouse offers plentiful nearby dining and parking. Slide in early, grab a local craft brew and brace for a fusion of prog complexity and nu-metal aggression that few bands can replicate.

