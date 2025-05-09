Mudvayne tickets on sale in San Antonio at Boeing Center

Mudvayne (Photo via ScoreBig)

Mudvayne lands at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio on Oct. 12, 2025, at 7 p.m. The cutting-edge facility—opened in 2022—boasts immersive surround sound and a 60-foot LED wall that will elevate the band’s high-impact visuals.

Tickets are on sale through the Boeing Center box office, but ScoreBig eliminates hidden fees, giving fans a transparent path to the pit.

Texas crowds can expect trademark Lone Star rowdiness as Mudvayne churns through the syncopated grooves of “Nothing to Gein” and the soaring refrains of “World So Cold.” Recent tour reviews hail the group’s renewed chemistry and boundless stamina.

Situated on San Antonio’s burgeoning Southwest campus, Boeing Center offers ample parking and onsite food concepts. Make Sunday a metal mission—and leave with ears ringing and memories banked.

