Quinn XCII tickets on sale in Sterling Heights at Freedom Hill

Quinn XCII (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Quinn XCII heads home to Michigan when he tops the bill at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill in Sterling Heights on Sept. 12, 2025, at 8 p.m. Just 30 minutes from his Detroit roots, the 7,200‑seat outdoor pavilion is primed for a triumphant hometown celebration.

Tickets have officially gone on sale. Fans can purchase from the Freedom Hill box office, but ScoreBig offers a hassle‑free option with no additional fees tacked on at checkout.

Quinn’s previous Detroit‑area shows have sold out in minutes, bolstered by local‑love anthems and mid‑song Motown nods. Expect guest cameos from fellow Michigan artists and a setlist heavy on fan favorites like “Another Day in Paradise.”

Freedom Hill’s sloped lawn and individual pavilion seating ensure clear sightlines from any vantage point, while on‑site parking makes the suburban venue an easy Friday‑night destination.

