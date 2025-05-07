Rob Thomas tickets on sale in Boston at Leader Bank Pavilion

Rob Thomas (Photo: flickr user @cdharrison, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Rob Thomas and A Great Big World dock in Boston Harbor for a 7:30 p.m. show at Leader Bank Pavilion on Aug. 15, 2025. The tented, waterfront venue is legendary for salt‑air breezes and picture‑perfect skyline backdrops.

Tickets are on sale now from Live Nation or ScoreBig — the only place offering no hidden fees plus 10% off with code TICKETNEWS10.

Thomas’s New England fans last caught him with Matchbox Twenty’s 2022 Xfinity Center run; this smaller Seaport setting means every seat feels close. Expect a generous mix of Matchbox power‑pop, solo chart‑toppers, and A Great Big World’s emotive ballads.

Arrive early for seafood on the pier, then watch the sun set over Boston while “If You’re Gone” drifts across the harbor. With only 5,000 capacity, this date is sure to move fast.

Shop for Rob Thomas tickets at Leader Bank Pavilion on August 15, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Rob Thomas & A Great Big World tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.