Rob Thomas tickets on sale in Chicago at Huntington Bank Pavilion

Rob Thomas (Photo: flickr user @cdharrison, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Rob Thomas and A Great Big World headline Chicago’s lakefront Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on Aug. 20, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The open‑air venue showcases sweeping skyline views and cool breezes off the water.

The Chicago date follows Matchbox Twenty’s sold‑out 2023 United Center stand, giving Windy City fans a more intimate chance to catch Thomas’s signature rasp on hits like “Real World” and “Her Diamonds,” plus A Great Big World favorites.

Northerly Island’s beachy vibes pair perfectly with late‑August sunsets, so bring a blanket, grab a craft beer, and toast the skyline as Thomas closes the night with “Push.”

