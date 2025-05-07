Rob Thomas tickets on sale in Cincinnati at PNC Pavilion

Rob Thomas (Photo: flickr user @cdharrison, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Rob Thomas and A Great Big World hit Ohio again with a 7:30 p.m. show at PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati on Aug. 23, 2025. The covered, intimate annex to Riverbend seats just 4,100, ensuring an up‑close experience.

Expect a setlist bursting with Matchbox hits, solo favorites, and the emotionally charged pop of A Great Big World. Cincinnati’s passionate music scene guarantees big‑voice sing‑alongs to “Smooth” echoing along the Ohio River.

Fans who choose the general admission pit can get within arm’s reach of Thomas, while reserved seats promise clear sightlines under PNC’s wooden roof.

