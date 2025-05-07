Ticketnews Ads
Rob Thomas tickets on sale in Cincinnati at PNC Pavilion

Rob Thomas (Photo: flickr user @cdharrison, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Rob Thomas tickets on sale in Cincinnati at PNC Pavilion

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page37 seconds ago

Rob Thomas and A Great Big World hit Ohio again with a 7:30 p.m. show at PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati on Aug. 23, 2025. The covered, intimate annex to Riverbend seats just 4,100, ensuring an up‑close experience.

Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster or ScoreBig, where transparent prices and a 10% TICKETNEWS10 discount make your night even sweeter.

Expect a setlist bursting with Matchbox hits, solo favorites, and the emotionally charged pop of A Great Big World. Cincinnati’s passionate music scene guarantees big‑voice sing‑alongs to “Smooth” echoing along the Ohio River.

Fans who choose the general admission pit can get within arm’s reach of Thomas, while reserved seats promise clear sightlines under PNC’s wooden roof.

Shop for Rob Thomas tickets at PNC Pavilion on August 23, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Rob Thomas & A Great Big World tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Rob Thomas tickets on sale in Sterling Heights at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Rob Thomas tickets on sale in Sterling Heights at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Madeline Page 11 seconds ago
Read More
Rob Thomas tickets on sale in Indianapolis at Everwise Amphitheater

Rob Thomas tickets on sale in Indianapolis at Everwise Amphitheater

Madeline Page 1 minute ago
Read More
Rob Thomas tickets on sale in Chicago at Huntington Bank Pavilion

Rob Thomas tickets on sale in Chicago at Huntington Bank Pavilion

Madeline Page 2 minutes ago
Read More