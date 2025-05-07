Rob Thomas tickets on sale in Holmdel at PNC Bank Arts Center

Rob Thomas (Photo: flickr user @cdharrison, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Rob Thomas and A Great Big World return to the Jersey Shore for a 7:30 p.m. show at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel on Aug. 13, 2025. The storied amphitheater has welcomed Thomas several times, but 2025 marks his first solo headliner there in more than a decade.

Fans can expect a hit‑packed set spanning Matchbox Twenty staples, solo standouts like “Trust You,” and A Great Big World’s Grammy‑winning “Say Something.” With parking‑lot tailgates a Garden State tradition, arrive early, fire up the grill, and get ready to sing every lyric.

PNC’s natural‑bowl design gives lawn dwellers excellent acoustics, while reserved pavilion seats offer covered comfort. Either way, Thomas’s powerful storytelling will resonate across Monmouth County’s summer night.

