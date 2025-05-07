Rob Thomas tickets on sale in Los Angeles at YouTube Theater

Rob Thomas (Photo: flickr user @cdharrison, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Rob Thomas closes his late‑summer trek with A Great Big World and The Lucky at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, on Sept. 6, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The sleek, 6,000‑seat venue inside Hollywood Park boasts immersive sound and wraparound LED displays.

Southern California fans can purchase tickets now through Ticketmaster or ScoreBig, where no hidden fees and promo code TICKETNEWS10 provide instant savings.

This marks Thomas’s first headliner inside the new Hollywood Park complex, giving L.A. crowds a chance to experience classics like “Bent” and “Smooth” in a cutting‑edge setting. A Great Big World’s emotive pop and The Lucky’s California‑sunshine hooks round out the night.

Arrive early to explore SoFi Stadium’s retail district before taking your plush seat for one last summer sing‑along.

