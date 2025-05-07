Rob Thomas tickets on sale in Philadelphia at TD Pavilion at The Mann

Rob Thomas (Photo: flickr user @cdharrison, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Rob Thomas and A Great Big World headline Philadelphia’s TD Pavilion at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts on Aug. 9, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Nestled in Fairmount Park, the Pavilion pairs sweeping skyline views with Thomas’s unmistakable baritone for a quintessential summer‑concert experience.

Thomas’s last Philadelphia appearance with Matchbox Twenty drew a capacity crowd to Wells Fargo Center; this smaller, park‑set venue promises an up‑close feel. Expect a career‑spanning setlist meshing Matchbox staples, solo smashes, and A Great Big World’s emotionally charged pop.

Early arrivals can explore the Mann’s picnic groves before settling in for sunset over the city. Reserve your seats soon — Philly crowds never miss a chance to sing along to “Unwell” under the stars.

