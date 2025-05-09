The Who tickets on sale in Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center

The Who (Photo via ScoreBig)

The Who make a triumphant return to Philadelphia on Aug. 21, 2025, when the British legends headline Wells Fargo Center at 7:30 p.m. The band’s storied history with the City of Brotherly Love dates to explosive Spectrum shows in the 1970s, and local fans are eager for another night of thunderous rock theatre.

Expect a career‑spanning set enriched by soaring orchestral arrangements that elevate staples such as “Love, Reign O’er Me” and “The Real Me.” Townshend’s signature guitar flourishes and Daltrey’s iconic vocals will be complemented by dynamic visuals projected onto Wells Fargo Center’s massive screens.

Whether you first saw The Who demolish instruments on TV or you’ve followed them for decades, this is a rare chance to experience rock royalty in an arena built for sonic impact. Act quickly—Philadelphia has a reputation for selling out shows by these Rock Hall inductees.

