The Who tickets on sale in Wantagh at Northwell at Jones Beach

The Who (Photo via ScoreBig)

The Who bring their explosive live show oceanside to Northwell at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 28, 2025. The beloved Long Island amphitheater provides a stunning waterfront backdrop for a 7:30 p.m. concert that promises seaside sing‑alongs beneath the late‑summer sky.

Tickets are available now via the venue and ScoreBig, the fan‑friendly marketplace that eliminates hidden fees and delivers transparent pricing.

Jones Beach’s open‑air setting amplifies The Who’s orchestral‑rock fusion, turning songs like “The Seeker” and “You Better You Bet” into communal anthems floating across Zach’s Bay. Long Island audiences have embraced the band since their first U.S. tours, and this appearance is poised to be another historic chapter.

With only one New York‑area night on the itinerary, regional fans from Queens to Montauk should secure seats quickly. Pack a light jacket, plan for sunset traffic on the Wantagh Parkway, and prepare for an unforgettable performance from rock icons who continue to defy time.

Shop for The Who tickets at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 28, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on The Who tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.