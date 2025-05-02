Theresa Caputo in Grande Prairie tickets on sale

Theresa Caputo (image via performer's social media)

Famed medium and television personality Theresa Caputo will appear at Bonnetts Energy Arena at Bonnetts Energy Centre in Grande Prairie, Alberta, on October 8, 2025. Best known for her hit reality show ““Long Island Medium,”” Theresa Caputo has spent years sharing personal readings and her extraordinary ability to connect with those who have passed on. Her live show offers audiences the unique chance to witness her talents in real time and learn more about her fascinating approach to spirituality and healing.

The Bonnetts Energy Arena is part of the larger Bonnetts Energy Centre complex, a community hub in Grande Prairie known for hosting sporting events, concerts, and more. Spacious and modern, the venue will provide a comfortable setting for Caputo’s engaging presentation and up-close readings, allowing attendees to feel part of a deeply personal and interactive experience. Whether you’re a longtime fan or are simply curious about her work, this event offers an intriguing evening that’s sure to leave a lasting impression.

If you’ve watched ““Long Island Medium”” and always wanted to see Theresa Caputo in person, now is your chance to be part of this remarkable encounter.

