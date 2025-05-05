WWE: Money in the Bank in Inglewood tickets on sale

WWE Money in the Bank (Photo via WWE)

The WWE Universe will descend on Inglewood for one of the most anticipated events in sports entertainment: Money in the Bank. Taking place June 7 at the brand-new Intuit Dome, this high-stakes showcase features WWE Superstars competing in ladder matches for a guaranteed championship contract. Fans can expect surprise returns, jaw-dropping moments, and the electrifying atmosphere that only WWE can deliver.

Intuit Dome, soon to be a premier Southern California destination for live events, is poised to host an action-packed day that blends athletic prowess with dramatic storytelling. Attendees will get to witness their favorite WWE stars—whether a top champion, a rising contender, or a fan-favorite veteran—battle for the chance to seize the coveted briefcase. With reputations on the line, each Superstar enters this event ready to outlast the competition and climb the ladder to glory.

Tickets are on sale through the Intuit Dome box office. For those looking to avoid hidden fees and possibly find great deals, ScoreBig is another excellent option, offering wrestling enthusiasts a straightforward and cost-effective way to secure their seats. WWE events often sell out quickly, especially a marquee attraction like Money in the Bank, so fans are encouraged to act fast.

Don’t miss your chance to see history unfold and cheer on your favorite WWE Superstars in person. It’s a night of drama, high-flying stunts, and unforgettable matchups—all under one roof.

Shop for Money in the Bank tickets at Intuit Dome on June 7, 2025

