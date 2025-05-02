X & Los Lobos in Riverside: Tickets on sale

Los Lobos (Photo: Official White House Photostream, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Fans in Riverside, California, are in for a treat when -X- and Los Lobos roll into town for a memorable night at the Fox Performing Arts Center on November 14, 2025.

This pairing unites two beloved bands known for blending diverse influences and delivering electrifying performances. -X- helped define the L.A. punk scene and continues to inspire new generations of rock fans. Los Lobos, widely admired for their ability to intersect rock, Tex-Mex, and folk traditions, have captivated audiences for decades.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at the Fox Performing Arts Center box office or secured through ScoreBig, a platform that offers deals on major events without any hidden fees.

With each band boasting a catalog of timeless tracks, this concert is certain to keep the energy levels high from the opening notes until the final encore.

The Fox Performing Arts Center, a revitalized 1929 movie palace, has become a premier concert venue in Southern California. Its grand architecture and top-tier sound system provide the ideal setting for a show that promises to be both visually and sonically spectacular.

Concertgoers will have the chance to experience hits spanning each band’s storied career, from raw punk tunes to genre-blurring rock anthems. Don’t miss this once-in-a-season opportunity to catch -X- and Los Lobos under one roof.

Grab your tickets and get ready for a night of cross-genre synergy and enduring classics, all in the vibrant cultural landscape of Riverside.

Shop for -X- tickets at Fox Performing Arts Center on November 14, 2025