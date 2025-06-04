Kneecap Reveal Largest English Show To-Date at Wembley Stadium

The Irish rap trio Kneecap has revealed a massive show at London’s OVO Wembley Arena — marking the group’s largest show in England to-date.

The 12,500-capacity gig is set to take place on September 18, following their headlining set at London’s Wide Awake festival in Brockwell Park this past May. Tickets were first made available with a presale on June 4 at 10 a.m. BST, though Kneecap noted on Wednesday afternoon that the presale is already sold out.

A general public sale will kick-off on June 6 at 10 a.m. BST here.

| READ: Kneecap Says They’re Facing Backlash, ‘Smear Campaign’ After Coachella Pro-Palestine Set |

Over the past few months, the trio has faced backlash across the music scene following their pro-Palestine performance at Coachella, displaying “F**k Israel, Free Palestine” on the screens behind them. Since the on-stage protest, the band said they’ve been made targets of a “smear campaign.”

Last week, the group was removed from Scotland’s TRNSMT festival this July amid safety concerns.

Originally, Kneecap was set to perform at the festival in Glasgow in a month, however, last week, law enforcement said that there were concerns about the band’s appearance, noting that “there was no prior consultation with Police Scotland before acts were booked.”

Kneecap’s appearances were also pulled at Germany’s Hurricane Festival and Southside Festival this June. All three cancellations follow a resurfaced 2023 video of Kneecap where the group allegedly calls for the death of British Members of Parliament. The video was assessed by anti-terror police in the U.K. Another video has also sparked outrage; a video from 2024 shows the band expressing support for Hamas and Hezbollah — which the UK government asserts as terror groups.

Kneecap member Mo Chara, born Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, has since been charged with a terrorism offense by London’s Metropolitan Police. He is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 18. The band issued a statement noting that they deny the “offence,” adding that they will “vehemently defend ourselves.”

“This is political policing,” the band said. “This is a carnival of distraction.”