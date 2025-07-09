Fyre Fest Brand, IP Up-For-Grabs on eBay After Second Failed Festival Attempt

In completely unsurprising news, Billy McFarland’s supposed seven-figure deal to sell his Fyre Fest brand and IP has fallen through, leading the convicted fraudster to post a listing for the brand on eBay.

McFarland claimed in a video posted on his social media that he received over 1,000 offers for the festival brand and he’s “done playing games.” Now, he said he’s “taking the most famous festival brand and putting it up for auction on eBay [with a starting bid of] one cent.”

“Whoever owns the Fyre brand will have an attention engine to launch festivals, do merch collabs, do insane pop-ups, run livestreams, or build a media brand,” McFarland said.

| READ: ‘I Can’t Risk a Repeat: Billy McFarland Cancels Second Fyre Fest, Puts Brand Up for Sale |

In addition to the brand’s name, the buyer will receive trademarks and IP, social media accounts, marketing assets, domains, documentary footage, email and SMS lists, and the option for a Caribbean festival location — which McFarland previously attempted to pitch following of the festival’s second downfall.

As of Wednesday night, there are 102 interested buyers, and the bidding has reached $200,600. The bidding is slated to conclude in under six days.

Find the listing here.

Screen capture of Fyre Festival’s listing on eBay as of Wednesday, July 9

McFarland attempted to bring back the festival for Fyre Fest 2 this year, though the festival endured several setbacks. First, McFarland announced the event would take place on Isla Mujeres, though the tourism directorate Edgar Gasca told The Guardian “we have no knowledge of this event, nor contact with any person or company about it,” and “for us, this is an event that does not exist.”

| READ: Fyre Fest Responds to Postponement, Accuses Mexican Government of ‘Theft’ |

Then, the festival was moved to the Martina Beach Club in Playa del Carmen, but details quickly emerged regarding the audience capacity. McFarland originally touted the event as a four-day festival with 3,000 attendees and 40 musical guests, however, a permit posted to his Instagram account — meant to combat allegations that the festival is fake — showed that the local government only approved 12 total hours of show time from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. with a max capacity of 250 people.

To add more fuel to the “fyre” — the local government of Playa del Carmen denied all information regarding the festival. Officials noted in a statement on social media that “in light of rumors about an event called ‘Fyre 2,’ we inform you that no event with that name will be held in Playa del Carmen” and “after a responsible review, there is no registration or planning in the municipality.”

For those who don’t remember: the first Fyre Festival turned out a disaster. The 2017 event was promoted on social media as a luxury event from some of the top influencers across the globe. It was billed as the “festival of the year” on the Bahamian Island of Great Exuma in the Caribbean, boasting villas, top-tier chef cuisine, and performances from acts like blink-182 and Disclosure.

Now, we can all wait and see if Fyre Fest will ever resurrect — or remain a distant memory.