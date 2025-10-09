Liam Gallagher Hints at More Oasis Reunion Tour Dates in Cryptic Post

Liam Gallagher has once again sparked speculation among fans that more Oasis reunion tour dates could be on the way.

The frontman responded to a fan post on X questioning why “The Hindu Times” was left off the setlist for the band’s recent shows. The original post read, “How the f*** did The Hindu Times not make it on the setlist?” Gallagher’s reply — “Chill Winston it’s not even HALF TIME yet. It’s a tour of 2 half’s.” — quickly sent fans into a frenzy.

While no additional tour dates have been officially announced, the cryptic comment suggests that Gallagher and his brother Noel may have more Oasis performances planned following their sold-out run earlier this year.

Oasis reunited in 2025 for the first time since their explosive breakup in 2009, launching one of the most anticipated comebacks in rock history. The band’s initial tour dates, which included massive outdoor shows across the U.K. and Europe, sold out within minutes and reignited global interest in the Britpop icons.

The tour was met with so much demand that ticket sales caused uproar around the world. In the UK, Ticketmaster used its infamous practice known as dynamic pricing — which increases prices based on demand — and fans saw tickets at 3-4x their advertised “face value” price. Following the UK sale, Oasis revealed they would not use Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model in North America. UK regulators slammed the practice and the CMA announced it would investigate the sales process to determine if any laws were broken.

Gallagher’s latest post has been widely interpreted as a hint that a second leg of the tour — possibly extending into North America, Australia, or additional European markets — could soon be announced.

As of now, neither Gallagher nor Oasis’s representatives have commented further on potential new shows. But if the frontman’s online history is any indication, fans may not have to wait long for another announcement.