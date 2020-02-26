TEG Acquires Australian Promoter Van Egmond Group

TEG has expanded its global reach by acquiring fellow Australian concert promotion company Van Egmond Group. Upon announcing the move on February 24, the...

TEG has expanded its global reach by acquiring fellow Australian concert promotion company Van Egmond Group. Upon announcing the move on February 24, the Sydney-based TEG will go forth in operations as the renamed TEG Van Egmond.

The acquisition will put TEG Van Egmond on the forefront of the touring industry within Australia and across Southeast Asia. Additionally, the company will be active in both North America and Europe, noted founder Garry Van Egmond, who first set up shop in Melbourne nearly 50 years ago.

“Garry has sold well in excess of 30 million tickets across contemporary concerts and theatre productions in the Australasian marketplace and we are delighted to have him and Christo (managing director Christo Van Egmond) on board as part of the TEG family,” TEG CEO Geoff Jones shared in a statement.

Van Egmond echoed that sentiment and added that the two joined forces are eager to build on the industry together.

“We have seen TEG’s phenomenal growth over the last few years under Geoff’s leadership and we are very excited about joining TEG and look forward to delivering some big tours and events under TEG Van Egmond,” he said.

The Van Egmond Group has a rich history of invigorating Australian and Asian markets with the organizing, promotion and merchandising of major concert and theatrical production tours. Among the company’s most notable projects is Dire Straits’ 1986 Brothers In Arms Tour, which set a Guinness World Record by selling over 900,000 tickets, which equated to a 1 in 15 sales ratio for the entire population of Australia at the time.

Additionally, the company oversaw wildly successful Australian tours from AC/DC, Billy Joel, Rod Stewart, Prince, Dolly Parton and more.