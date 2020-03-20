Brooks & Dunn Reschedule Comeback Tour To Fall
Brooks & Dunn are kicking off their Reboot 2020 Tour a little later than planned. After postponing their initial summer tour dates, the country duo revealed the trek will now take place in the fall.
The run was slated to kick off May 15 in St. Louis and run through mid-September. It will now launch August 28 in Cincinnati and extend two months before wrapping in Dallas October 30. Previously-purchased tickets will be honored at all upcoming shows.
Brooks & Dunn are among dozens of other artists and festivals that were forced to push back spring schedules to the fall as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread and infect more than 200,000 worldwide. In addition to their tour, the duo have also seen their Las Vegas residency show with Reba McEntire paused as Sin City entertainment has gone largely dark amid the COVID-19 era.
Their anticipated return to the road will mark Brooks & Dunn’s first national tour in a decade. They re-emerged on the country scene last year with the release of their No. 1 album Reboot. The LP is comprised of re-workings of the pair’s biggest hits featuring today’s biggest recording stars, including Thomas Rhett, Kacey Musgraves, Luke Combs, Brothers Osborne and Kane Brown.
Brooks & Dunn Rescheduled Tour Dates
August 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
August 29 – Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park
September 3 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
September 4 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
September 5 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
September 10 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater
September 11 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
September 18 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
September 19 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
September 24 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
September 25 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
September 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
October 2 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
October 3 – St Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
October 23 – Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater
October 24 – Orange Beach, AL – Wharf Amphitheater
October 29 – Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
October 30 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
