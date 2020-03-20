Brooks & Dunn Reschedule Comeback Tour To Fall

Brooks & Dunn are kicking off their Reboot 2020 Tour a little later than planned. After postponing their initial summer tour dates, the country...

Brooks & Dunn are kicking off their Reboot 2020 Tour a little later than planned. After postponing their initial summer tour dates, the country duo revealed the trek will now take place in the fall.

The run was slated to kick off May 15 in St. Louis and run through mid-September. It will now launch August 28 in Cincinnati and extend two months before wrapping in Dallas October 30. Previously-purchased tickets will be honored at all upcoming shows.

Brooks & Dunn are among dozens of other artists and festivals that were forced to push back spring schedules to the fall as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread and infect more than 200,000 worldwide. In addition to their tour, the duo have also seen their Las Vegas residency show with Reba McEntire paused as Sin City entertainment has gone largely dark amid the COVID-19 era.

Their anticipated return to the road will mark Brooks & Dunn’s first national tour in a decade. They re-emerged on the country scene last year with the release of their No. 1 album Reboot. The LP is comprised of re-workings of the pair’s biggest hits featuring today’s biggest recording stars, including Thomas Rhett, Kacey Musgraves, Luke Combs, Brothers Osborne and Kane Brown.

Brooks & Dunn Rescheduled Tour Dates

August 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

August 29 – Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park

September 3 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

September 4 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

September 5 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

September 10 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

September 11 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

September 18 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

September 19 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

September 24 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

September 25 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

September 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

October 2 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

October 3 – St Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

October 23 – Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater

October 24 – Orange Beach, AL – Wharf Amphitheater

October 29 – Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

October 30 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion