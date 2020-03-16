Coronavirus Puts Major Las Vegas Residency Shows On Hold

The entertainment capital of the world is temporarily without some of its marquee entertainment. As the coronavirus pandemic has halted much of the live...

The entertainment capital of the world is temporarily without some of its marquee entertainment. As the coronavirus pandemic has halted much of the live event industry, several Las Vegas residency shows have been put on hold or cancelled altogether.

Escalating concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has led to the halting of many large-scale events. As a result, Las Vegas residency shows throughout the Strip are complying with health recommendations and will not go forward until deemed safe. Among the impacted are brand new residencies featuring Kelly Clarkson, the Jonas Brothers and the entire March slate of shows produced by Caesars Entertainment.

“All ticketed live entertainment held in Caesars Entertainment venues company-wide will suspend performances beginning Sunday, March 15 through March 31, 2020,” Caesars Entertainment announced in a statement. “Refunds and exchanges for affected dates are available at the point of purchase. We are taking these bold measures now and look forward to welcoming guests back to enjoy world-class entertainment experiences as soon as we are able. We thank you for your understanding and patience as we work through these challenging circumstances.”

Caesars Entertainment-produced residencies include Gwen Stefani’s Just A Girl show, Reba, Brooks & Dunn’s collaboration, plus Christina Aguilera, Rod Stewart, and Shania Twain, among other headliners. Kelly Clarkson was scheduled to launch her Invincible residency show April 1, however, fans will now have to wait until July to catch a performance.

“As you may know, production of the Kelly Clarkson Show was temporarily shut down late last night and out of care and concern for everyone’s safety, we have chosen to postpone the April 1st opening of my Las Vegas Residency, Invincible, until July,” Clarkson shared on social media. “Details regarding ticket replacement are forthcoming and I can’t wait to see you this summer. For now, please keep your loved ones close, safe and healthy.”

Clarkson’s The Voice co-star Nick Jonas was also forced to make changes to his first residency gig. The Jonas Brothers were slated to take over the Park Theater at Park MGM for a string of dates in April that have now been called off. The sibling trio noted that they were “sad to disappoint” fans and that the decision to cancel did not come lightly but health and safety remain top priority.

Recent recommendations from the CDC encourages the public to avoid gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks. The move puts into question yet another new residency, with Sting eyeing a May 22 opening for his My Songs residency at Caesars Palace Colosseum.