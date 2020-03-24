CTS Eventim Postpones Annual Shareholders Meeting

In response to the global coronavirus pandemic, European ticketing leader CTS Eventim has postponed its annual shareholders meeting. The German company was forced to...

In response to the global coronavirus pandemic, European ticketing leader CTS Eventim has postponed its annual shareholders meeting. The German company was forced to shift its plans after Germany announced a ban of meetings of more than two people in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

“Against the background of the COVID-19 (‘coronavirus’) pandemic and the ban on events issued in this context, the Supervisory Board and the management of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA have decided to hold the annual shareholders’ meeting at a later date this year,” the company said in an official release. “In the current situation, the health of shareholders, shareholder representatives and all employees entrusted with the organisation of the meeting has top priority.”

A new meeting date has not been established yet, though the company maintains notification will be sent in a timely manner when the decision is made.

CTS Eventim reported some 250 million ticket sales in 2019 grossing 1.4 billion Euro. It ended the year with shares priced at €56.05 before seeing a steady decline this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Shares are currently teetering around €30 following global economic downturns and a major disruption of the live event industry.