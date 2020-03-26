Jason Aldean Hits No. 1 On Wednesday Best-Selling Events

Country star Jason Aldean claimed the top spot on Wednesday’s best-selling events, according to Ticket Club sales data. Aldean’s We Back Tour is scheduled...

Country star Jason Aldean claimed the top spot on Wednesday’s best-selling events, according to Ticket Club sales data. Aldean’s We Back Tour is scheduled to kick off in July, with his Indiana show landing at No. 1. Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver will join Aldean on tour this summer.

Kid Rock’s one-off Nevada concert took No. 2. The “All Summer Long” singer will perform in Stateline in July. The Rolling Stones landed at No. 3 with their Pittsburgh show this summer. The Stones’ No Filter tour will see them hit 15 stadiums across the U.S., with their Orchard Park show also landing on the top 20.

Lady Gaga’s Enigma show in Las Vegas took the No. 4 spot. As of press time, her May 13 performance will be her first following the suspension of MGM entertainment through May 10 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The Weeknd’s Denver concert rounded out the top 5. The R&B star dropped his new album After Hours last week, receiving critical acclaim.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – March 25, 2020

1. Jason Aldean, Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny & Dee Jay Silver (August 2, 2020 @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center – Noblesville, IN)

2. Kid Rock (July 10, 2020 @ Harveys Outdoor Arena – Stateline, NV)

3. The Rolling Stones (June 23, 2020 @ Heinz Field – Pittsburgh, PA)

4. Lady Gaga – Enigma (May 13, 2020 @ Park Theater at Park MGM – Las Vegas, NV)

5. The Weeknd (July 27, 2020 @ Pepsi Center – Denver, CO)

6. The Rolling Stones (June 6, 2020 @ New Era Field – Orchard Park, NY)

7. Rod Stewart & Cheap Trick (August 21, 2020 @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek – Raleigh, NC)

8. Hangout Music Festival – 3 Day Pass (May 15, 2020 @ Gulf Shores Beach – Gulf Shores, AL)

9. Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Ray Fulcher (October 20, 2020 @ First Interstate Arena – Billings, MT)

10. Rolling Loud Festival Miami: Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, Tyga & YG – Sunday Admission (May 10, 2020 @ Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL)

11. Kiss (September 3, 2020 @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion – Bangor, ME)

12. Elton John (June 20, 2020 @ United Center – Chicago, IL)

13. John Legend (September 10, 2020 @ Chateau St Michelle Winery – Woodinville, WA)

14. American Ballet Theatre: Swan Lake (June 30, 2020 @ Metropolitan Opera at Lincoln Center – New York, NY)

15. Gladys Knight (September 3, 2020 @ American Music Theatre – Lancaster, PA)

16. Celtic Thunder (December 19, 2020 @ Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, FL)

17. Cher (July 18, 2020 @ Park Theater at Park MGM – Las Vegas, NV)

18. Camila Cabello (August 16, 2020 @ Pepsi Center – Denver, CO)

19. Wicked (June 7, 2020 @ Altria Theater – Richmond, VA)

20. James Taylor & Jackson Browne (June 12, 2020 @ Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH)