Justin Bieber Claims Top Spot on Thursday Best-Sellers

Justin Bieber took the top-selling event spot with his upcoming summer tour, according to Ticket Club sales data. The Changes tour will run from May to August as the pop star promotes his fifth studio album, which came out in February. Bieber’s Houston show took the No. 1 spot, while his Dallas show also landed on the top 20.

Garth Brooks’ Las Vegas concert show in August came in at No. 2. Brooks’ show will be the first concert to take place at Allegiant Stadium, which is currently projected to open its doors in July. The Feed the Streetz tour took the No. 3 spot for its Greensboro stop. Rick Ross will headline the show, with support from Jeezy and Yo Gotti.

WWE’s Road To Wrestlemania event at Madison Square Garden took the No. 4 spot. The match was scheduled to take place this weekend but was rescheduled to June due to the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Rascal Flatts rounded out the top 5 with their Alpharetta, Georgia show on their farewell tour.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – March 19, 2020

1. Justin Bieber (June 27, 2020 @ Toyota Center – Houston, TX)

2. Garth Brooks (August 22, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)

3. Feed the Streetz Tour 2020: Rick Ross, Jeezy, Yo Gotti, T.I. & Lil’ Kim (May 2, 2020 @ Greensboro Coliseum – Greensboro, NC)

4. WWE: Live – Road to Wrestlemania (June 27, 2020 @ Madison Square Garden – New York, NY)

5. Rascal Flatts (October 15, 2020 @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA)

6. Breaking Benjamin & Bush (August 24, 2020 @ The Wharf Amphitheatre – Orange Beach, AL)

7. Alicia Keys (July 30, 2020 @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park – Atlanta, GA)

8. Justin Bieber (June 28, 2020 @ American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX)

9. The Stadium Tour: Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison & Joan Jett and the Blackhearts (August 15, 2020 @ Citizens Bank Park – Philadelphia, PA)

10. Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line & Old Dominion (August 1, 2020 @ SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA)

11. Lady Gaga – Enigma (May 2, 2020 @ Park Theater at Park MGM – Las Vegas, NV)

12. Sebastian Maniscalco (June 12, 2020 @ Borgata Events Center – Atlantic City, NJ)

13. Hamilton (June 5, 2020 @ Pantages Theatre – Los Angeles, CA)

14. Lady Gaga (August 14, 2020 @ Wrigley Field – Chicago, IL)

15. Garth Brooks (May 2, 2020 @ Bank Of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC)

16. Gabriel Iglesias (April 19, 2020 @ CenturyLink Center – Bossier City, LA)

17. Cincinnati Music Festival – 2 Day Pass (July 24, 2020 @ Paul Brown Stadium – Cincinnati, OH)

18. Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Ray Fulcher (September 22, 2020 @ Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA)

19. The Weeknd, Sabrina Claudio & Don Toliver (July 8, 2020 @ Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY)

20. Rammstein (September 19, 2020 @ Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum – Los Angeles, CA)