Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas residency landed at No.1 on Tuesday’s best-selling events, according to Ticket Club sales data. Gaga’s Enigma show emphasizes the singer’s...

Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas residency landed at No.1 on Tuesday’s best-selling events, according to Ticket Club sales data. Gaga’s Enigma show emphasizes the singer’s live theatrics and became the highest-grossing Vegas residency of 2019. The pop star also just released her first solo single in three years “Stupid Love.”

George Strait came in at No. 2 for his Indiana show. The King of Country will be joined by Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne as only the third musician to headline Notre Dame Stadium. Dave Chappelle’s Los Angeles performance as part of the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival took the No. 3 spot. The comedian also took top 20 spots for his solo show in Connecticut and his stand-up show with Joe Rogan in New Orleans.

The 2020 men’s basketball Final Four took the No. 4 spot. Atlanta will host the final four NCAA teams, with March Madness officially kicking off in a little over a week. Santana and Earth, Wind and Fire rounded out the top 5 for their Long Island show.

Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events, or visit ticketclub.com to search for any other upcoming events and find tickets with no service fees for members.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – March 3, 2020

1. Lady Gaga – Enigma (May 15, 2020 @ Park Theater at Park MGM – Las Vegas, NV)

2. George Strait, Chris Stapleton & Brothers Osborne (August 15, 2020 @ Notre Dame Stadium – Notre Dame, IN)

3. Netflix Is A Joke Festival: Dave Chappelle (May 2, 2020 @ Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA)

4. 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Final Four – All Sessions Pass (April 4, 2020 @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA)

5. Santana & Earth, Wind and Fire (August 15, 2020 @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY)

6. Laver Cup – Saturday Night Session (September 26, 2020 @ TD Garden – Boston, MA)

7. Laver Cup – Friday Night Session (September 25, 2020 @ TD Garden – Boston, MA)

8. Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament – All Sessions (March 11, 2020 @ Sprint Center – Kansas City, MO)

9. Dave Chappelle (May 9, 2020 @ Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT)

10. Aventura & Romeo Santos (April 19, 2020 @ State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA)

11. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers (March 3, 2020 @ Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA)

12. Mega Mezcla: J Balvin, Nicky Jam, Karol G, Natti Natasha & Arcangel (April 25, 2020 @ Prudential Center – Newark, NJ)

13. Schitt’s Creek (June 25, 2020 @ The Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL)

14. Laver Cup – Friday Day Session (September 25, 2020 @ TD Garden – Boston, MA)

15. Hamilton (March 14, 2020 @ Richard Rodgers Theatre – New York, NY)

16. The Eagles (March 7, 2020 @ Toyota Center – Houston, TX)

17. Dave Chappelle & Joe Rogan (April 25, 2020 @ Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA)

18. WWE: Wrestlemania XXXVI (April 5, 2020 @ Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL)

19. LIT AF Tour: Martin Lawrence, Rickey Smiley, DeRay Davis, B. Simone & Donnell Rawlings (March 7, 2020 @ State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA)

20. Wild n Out (March 4, 2020 @ BB&T Center – Sunrise, FL)