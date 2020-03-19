Lady Gaga took the top spot once again on Wednesday’s best-sellers for her Chromatica Ball dates. According to Ticket Club sales data, her Boston...

Lady Gaga took the top spot once again on Wednesday’s best-sellers for her Chromatica Ball dates. According to Ticket Club sales data, her Boston show took the best-seller spot, while her Chicago show closed out the top 20. Gaga is expected to release Chromatica next month, her first solo album since 2016’s Joanne.

K-pop stars BTS claimed the No. 2 spot for their Toronto concert. The international sensations scored a No. 1 album around the world with their recent release Map Of The Soul: 7. Motley Crue’s summer stadium tour with Def Leppard and Poison took spots No. 3 and 5. Their Hershey and Minneapolis stops on the tour landed in the top 5, with their Glendale show placing further down the top 20.

Justin Bieber’s Minneapolis show landed at No. 4. The singer will promote his fifth studio album Changes, which dropped last month. Foo Fighters’ D.C. Jam and WWE SummerSlam also landed among the best-sellers.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – March 18, 2020

1. Lady Gaga (August 5, 2020 @ Fenway Park – Boston, MA)

2. BTS – Bangtan Boys (May 30, 2020 @ Rogers Centre – Toronto, ON)

3. The Stadium Tour: Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison & Joan Jett and the Blackhearts (August 11, 2020 @ Hersheypark Stadium – Hershey, PA)

4. Justin Bieber (June 21, 2020 @ Target Center – Minneapolis, MN)

5. The Stadium Tour: Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison & Joan Jett and the Blackhearts (June 27, 2020 @ US Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN)

6. Goo Goo Dolls & Lifehouse (August 30, 2020 @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park – Atlanta, GA)

7. Zac Brown Band (October 18, 2020 @ Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC)

8. Aer Lingus College Football Classic: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Navy Midshipmen (August 29, 2020 @ Aviva Stadium – Dublin, DN)

9. D.C. Jam: Foo Fighters & Chris Stapleton (July 4, 2020 @ FedexField – Landover, MD)

10. My Chemical Romance (September 18, 2020 @ Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA)

11. George Strait, Chirs Stapleton & Brothers Osborne (August 15, 2020 @ Notre Dame Stadium – Notre Dame, IN)

12. WWE: SummerSlam (August 23, 2020 @ TD Garden – Boston, MA)

13. Army West Point Black Knights vs. Oklahoma Sooners (September 26, 2020 @ Michie Stadium – West Point, NY)

14. The Stadium Tour: Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison & Joan Jett and the Blackhearts (July 25, 2020 @ State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ)

15. Kenny Chesney (May 14, 2020 @ Brandon Amphitheater – Brandon, MS)

16. Lauren Daigle & Johnnyswim (May 28, 2020 @ Sprint Center – Kansas City, MO)

17. Halsey (June 4, 2020 @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre – Ridgefield, WA)\

18. Luke Combs (April 25, 2020 @ Toyota Center – Houston, TX)

19. CONCACAF Nations League Semifinals: Mexico vs. Costa Rica (June 4, 2020 @ NRG Stadium – Houston, TX)

20. Lady Gaga (August 14, 2020 @ Wrigley Field – Chicago, IL)