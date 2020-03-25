Just as quickly as Marc Anthony postponed his U.S. Opus tour dates, he has rescheduled them. The Latin singer saw four dates impacted by...

Just as quickly as Marc Anthony postponed his U.S. Opus tour dates, he has rescheduled them.

The Latin singer saw four dates impacted by the coronavirus and postponed the spring dates out of caution. He’ll make up the affected shows in San Jose, Phoenix, Orlando and Sugar Land, Texas throughout October and November. His next tour dates are set for May in Mexico before traveling to Spain for a month-long stretch consisting of nine shows.

Anthony’s gigs in Orlando and Sugar Land have been subject to two separate postponements. The singer was originally scheduled to perform in both cities earlier this month but called them off on doctor’s orders after suffering from acute, chronic back pain. The concerts were each rescheduled for weeks later but were ultimately postponed yet again amid escalating measures to limit public gatherings in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Grammy winner launched the Opus Tour last fall in support of his 13th studio album of the same name, which marked his first record in seven years.

Check out Marc Anthony’s rescheduled tour dates below.

Marc Anthony Rescheduled Tour Dates

October 9 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

October 18 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre

October 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

November 7 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center