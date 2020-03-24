Metallica Announce Altered Tour Schedule Amid Virus Concerns

Metallica was slated to headline a handful of festivals this spring, however, due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, Danny Wimmer Presents has cancelled three of...

Metallica was slated to headline a handful of festivals this spring, however, due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, Danny Wimmer Presents has cancelled three of the festivals.

The rock group was slated to headline Epicenter from May 1-3 in North Carolina, Florida’s Welcome To Rockville from May 8-10, and Sonic Temple in Ohio from May 15-17.

“We are crushed to say that Epicenter, Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple are being canceled due to the governmental restrictions on mass gatherings,” DWP said in a press release. “We respect these directives and recognize they are in the best interest of the greater good, as well as the health and safety of our fans, musicians, partners, and staff. Before accepting this fate, we worked really hard to try and reschedule the festivals.

“Unfortunately, scheduling conflicts, venue availabilities and a number of other factors out of our control made postponing impossible. Make no mistake, each of these festivals will return in May 2021 bigger and stronger than ever!”

Fans who bought tickets for the three cancelled festivals can receive a refund through Danny Wimmer Presents, apply the tickets to next year’s festival, or exchange the ticket for another DWP festival this year – including either Louder Than Life or Bourbon & Beyond, Hometown Rising, and Aftershock.

Nonetheless, Metallica will still appear at Louder Than Life in Louisville, which added a fourth day to the event, and will run from September 17 to 20. DWP also revealed that they’ve arranged for many of the bands from Sonic, Epicenter, and Rockville to play Louder Than Life.

“Because we were not able to reschedule the Spring festivals, we want Louder Than Life to be an inclusive celebration of all of those festivals,” DWP said. “It’s not a perfect solution, but these are imperfect times. It is our sincere hope that we are all able to heal together with massive celebrations this Fall.”

In addition to the festivals, Metallica was set to appear in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil throughout April. However, the six-date trek has now been rescheduled to December, although venues may be changed. Greta Van Fleet, who is providing support on tour, has agreed to the new show dates.

“As many of you know, in our nearly forty years of touring, we’ve had a few mishaps along the way; broken bones, trashed appendixes, a pyro mishap, backs thrown out crazy weather, food poisoning (beware of the oysters!) and even one way next-level anxiety attack!” the band said in a statement. “None of it has ever stopped us, but this is obviously a very different time and leaving the house now literally means taking your life in your hands.

“Unfortunately, in these surreal times that means we have to stay away from each other for the foreseeable future before we can start thinking about ‘Tallica family reunions around the world.”