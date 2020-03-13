Neck Deep Reveal ‘All Distortions Are Intentional’ North American Tour
Pop-punk group Neck Deep are heading out on a North American tour this fall to support their latest record, All Distortions Are Intentional.
The trek will kick-off on November 6 in Nashville, Tennessee at the Marathon Music Works. From there, they’ll head to Dallas, Phoenix, Portland, Denver, Chicago, and Pittsburgh, hitting venues along the way like Baltimore’s Ram’s Head Live, the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, The Complex in Salt Lake City, and The Palladium in Worcester before wrapping-up at New York City’s Terminal 5 on December 12.
All Distortions Are Intentional, the band’s fourth studio record, is due July 24 via Hopeless Records. The LP, which features the lead single “Lowlife,” follows 2017’s The Peace and the Panic and Life’s Not Out to Get You from 2015. In an interview with Loudwire, Neck Deep’s Ben Barlow explained that the record revolves around the story of a loner named Jett.
“It’s that strange existential realization that you are not the entire world,” Barlow said. “Everyone around you feels and lives the same way that you do. You’re just an extra in their story.”
Neck Deep | 2020 North American Tour
November 6 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works
November 7 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
November 8 — Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live
November10 — Dallas, Texas @ Bomb Factory
November 11 — Austin, Texas @Emos
November13 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Marquee
November14 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo
November 15 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield
November 17 — Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom
November 18 — Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SODO
November 20 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
November 21 — Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre
November 22 — Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman
November 24 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre
November 25 — Chicago, Ill. @ Radius
November 27 — Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak
November 28 — Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora
November 29 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
December 1 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore
December 2 — Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva
December 4 — Baltimore, Md. @ Ram’s Head Live
December 5 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Franklin Music Hall
December 6 — Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
December 8 — Toronto, Ontario @ The Danforth Music Hall
December 9 — Toronto, Ontario @ The Danforth Music Hall
December 12 — New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5
