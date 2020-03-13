Neck Deep Reveal ‘All Distortions Are Intentional’ North American Tour

Pop-punk group Neck Deep are heading out on a North American tour this fall to support their latest record, All Distortions Are Intentional. The...

Pop-punk group Neck Deep are heading out on a North American tour this fall to support their latest record, All Distortions Are Intentional.

The trek will kick-off on November 6 in Nashville, Tennessee at the Marathon Music Works. From there, they’ll head to Dallas, Phoenix, Portland, Denver, Chicago, and Pittsburgh, hitting venues along the way like Baltimore’s Ram’s Head Live, the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, The Complex in Salt Lake City, and The Palladium in Worcester before wrapping-up at New York City’s Terminal 5 on December 12.

All Distortions Are Intentional, the band’s fourth studio record, is due July 24 via Hopeless Records. The LP, which features the lead single “Lowlife,” follows 2017’s The Peace and the Panic and Life’s Not Out to Get You from 2015. In an interview with Loudwire, Neck Deep’s Ben Barlow explained that the record revolves around the story of a loner named Jett.

“It’s that strange existential realization that you are not the entire world,” Barlow said. “Everyone around you feels and lives the same way that you do. You’re just an extra in their story.”

Neck Deep | 2020 North American Tour

November 6 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

November 7 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

November 8 — Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

November10 — Dallas, Texas @ Bomb Factory

November 11 — Austin, Texas @Emos

November13 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Marquee

November14 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo

November 15 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield

November 17 — Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom

November 18 — Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SODO

November 20 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

November 21 — Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

November 22 — Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman

November 24 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre

November 25 — Chicago, Ill. @ Radius

November 27 — Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak

November 28 — Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora

November 29 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

December 1 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

December 2 — Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva

December 4 — Baltimore, Md. @ Ram’s Head Live

December 5 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Franklin Music Hall

December 6 — Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

December 8 — Toronto, Ontario @ The Danforth Music Hall

December 9 — Toronto, Ontario @ The Danforth Music Hall

December 12 — New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5