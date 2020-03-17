The Killers Tour Dates Dominate Wednesday Tickets On Sale

LATEST
The Killers are ready to mark a return in a big way with a new album arriving soon and an extensive world tour on the horizon. The Las Vegas-based rockers will set out on their Imploding The Mirage Tour later this year, with several North American tour stops scheduled for the fall. They have taken over Wednesday’s selection of tickets available for pre-sale with 20 shows on the docket.

Joining The Killers with pre-sale ticket opportunities is Niall Horan, who recently extended his Nice To Meet Ya Tour. Horan will headline arenas for the first time as a solo artist on the venture beginning next month and perform a second North American leg this summer across amphitheaters. Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra’s upcoming co-headlining tour is also among the bunch, as are select shows from Jerry Seinfeld and Rocketman In Concert with the Nashville Symphony.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
BandstandAu-Rene Theater at the Broward CenterFt LauderdaleFL05/06/2020 08:00 PMTouring
BandstandAu-Rene Theater at the Broward CenterFt LauderdaleFL05/08/2020 08:00 PMTouring
BandstandAu-Rene Theater at the Broward CenterFt LauderdaleFL05/09/2020 08:00 PMTouring
BandstandAu-Rene Theater at the Broward CenterFt LauderdaleFL05/10/2020 06:30 PMTouring
BandstandAu-Rene Theater at the Broward CenterFt LauderdaleFL05/16/2020 02:00 PMTouring
BandstandAu-Rene Theater at the Broward CenterFt LauderdaleFL05/17/2020 01:00 PMTouring
BandstandAu-Rene Theater at the Broward CenterFt LauderdaleFL05/13/2020 02:00 PMTouring
BandstandAu-Rene Theater at the Broward CenterFt LauderdaleFL05/14/2020 08:00 PMTouring
Bellator Dublin3ArenaDublinUK10/03/2020 04:15 PMTMUK
Bellator MMAWintrust ArenaChicagoIL06/06/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Biffy Clyro3ArenaDublinUK10/07/2020 06:30 PMTMUK
Biffy ClyroManchester ArenaManchesterUK10/03/2020 07:30 PMTMUK
Biffy ClyroUtilita ArenaNewcastle Upon TyneUK09/29/2020 06:30 PMTMUK
Biffy ClyroBournemouth International CentreBournemouthUK10/11/2020 07:00 PMTMUK
Bob Marley ComedianBlue Ocean Music HallSalisburyMA07/10/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Bob Marley ComedianBlue Ocean Music HallSalisburyMA07/10/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
Broncs & BullsOC Fair & Event CenterCosta MesaCA07/25/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Broncs & Bulls RodeoOC Fair & Event CenterCosta MesaCA07/23/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Chris Young: Town Aint Big Enough World Tour 2020Bank of New Hampshire PavilionGilfordNH07/25/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
Coin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood of Whose Line is it Anyway?!The Pabst TheaterMilwaukeeWI09/19/2020 08:00 PMETIX
Colin Hay plus very special guest Paula ColeOcean City Music PierOcean CityNJ08/11/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Collective SoulOvation Hall at Ocean Casino ResortAtlantic CityNJ06/19/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Collective SoulQ Casino Back Waters StageDubuqueIA06/10/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra with special guest TonicThe Pool at Talking Stick ResortScottsdaleAZ05/29/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra with special guest TonicConstellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMACCanandaiguaNY07/02/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra with special guest TonicHarrahs Hoosier Park Outdoor Music CenterAndersonIN06/13/2020 07:45 PMTMUSA
Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra with special guest TonicThe Rose Music Center at The HeightsHuber HeightsOH06/23/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra with special guest TonicThe Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort CasinoMashantucketCT07/01/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra with special guest TonicWhite Oak Amphitheatre at the Greensboro Coliseum ComplexGreensboroNC06/20/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Dark Star OrchestraAmphitheater at Las Colonias ParkGrand JunctionCO07/05/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
DishwallaAccess at Aliante Casino & HotelNorth Las VegasNV07/18/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Double Vision- A Tribute To ForeignerBlue Ocean Music HallSalisburyMA07/30/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Emancipator – Mountain Of MemoryVarsity TheaterMinneapolisMN09/23/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
Emancipator EnsembleRoyaleBostonMA10/01/2020 08:00 PMAXS
Emancipator Ensemble: Mountain Of MemoryWebster HallNew YorkNY10/02/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Emancipator Ensemble: Mountain of Memory TourPort City Music HallPortlandME09/29/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
EMPORIUM PRESENTS: The Black Jacket SymphonyRococo TheatreLINCOLNNE11/10/2020 08:00 PMETIX
Estopa Tour Fuego 2020 EUAJames L Knight CenterMiamiFL11/28/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Extreme RodeoOC Fair & Event CenterCosta MesaCA07/22/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Extreme RodeoOC Fair & Event CenterCosta MesaCA07/24/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Fiesta Del CharroOC Fair & Event CenterCosta MesaCA07/26/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Flume & Friends – 3 Day TicketsRed Rocks AmphitheatreMorrisonCO06/08/2020 06:00 PMAXS
Flume & Friends – 3 Day TicketsRed Rocks AmphitheatreMorrisonCO06/09/2020 06:00 PMAXS
Flume & Friends – 3 Day TicketsRed Rocks AmphitheatreMorrisonCO06/10/2020 06:00 PMAXS
Flume & Friends – Single Day TicketsRed Rocks AmphitheatreMorrisonCO06/08/2020 06:00 PMAXS
Flume & Friends – Single Day TicketsRed Rocks AmphitheatreMorrisonCO06/09/2020 06:00 PMAXS
Flume & Friends – Single Day TicketsRed Rocks AmphitheatreMorrisonCO06/10/2020 06:00 PMAXS
Jerry SeinfeldAmerican Bank Center Selena AuditoriumCorpus ChristiTX06/05/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Jerry SeinfeldAmerican Bank Center Selena AuditoriumCorpus ChristiTX06/05/2020 09:30 PMTMUSA
JIM JEFFERIES: OBLIVIOUSThe Show at Agua Caliente Casino Rancho MirageRancho MirageCA05/09/2020 08:00 PMETIX
Jon Anderson of Yes with The Paul Green Rock AcademyOcean City Music PierOcean CityNJ07/27/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Kabaka Pyramid At SurfsideBlue Ocean Music HallSalisburyMA06/21/2020 05:00 PMTMUSA
Leonid & Friends Performing The Music Of Chicago And More!River City Casino & HotelSt LouisMO06/18/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
NAS with the Nashville SymphonyAscend AmphitheaterNashvilleTN06/20/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Ned Boulting: Retour De Ned Â?? Get Bike Racing Done!Saint LukesGlasgowUK11/15/2020 07:30 PMTMUK
Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya TourXfinity CenterMansfieldMA07/23/2020 07:30 PMLIVN
Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya TourPNC Bank Arts CenterHolmdelNJ07/24/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya TourCharlotte Metro Credit Union AmphitheatreCharlotteNC07/09/2020 07:30 PMLIVN
Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya TourRed Hat AmphitheaterRaleighNC07/21/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya TourThe Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by HuntsmanWoodlandsTX07/12/2020 07:30 PMLIVN
Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya TourStarlight TheatreKansas CityMO07/16/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya TourSaint Louis Music ParkMaryland HeightsMO08/02/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya TourBMO Harris PavilionMilwaukeeWI08/01/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya TourThe Wharf AmphitheaterOrange BeachAL07/11/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya TourFiddlers Green AmphitheatreGreenwood VillageCO08/05/2020 07:30 PMAXS
Paula PoundstoneThe WilburBostonMA12/12/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Rocketman In Concert with the Nashville SymphonySchermerhorn Symphony CenterNashvilleTN06/11/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Rocketman In Concert with the Nashville SymphonySchermerhorn Symphony CenterNashvilleTN06/12/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Rodney CarringtonThe Meadows CasinoWashingtonPA06/12/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Stabbing Westward – Dead & Gone TourCommodore BallroomVancouverBC06/12/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
Symphony Under the Stars:  Beethovens Ninth & Beethovens FifthAscend AmphitheaterNashvilleTN09/05/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
TEDxYYC 2020: Level UpSouthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumCalgaryAB06/06/2020 11:00 AMTMUSA
The KillersTD GardenBostonMA10/05/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
The Killers – Imploding the Mirage TourMGM Grand Garden ArenaLas VegasNV08/28/2020 07:30 PMAXS
The Killers – Imploding the Mirage TourBanc of California StadiumLos AngelesCA08/29/2020 07:30 PMAXS
The Killers – Imploding the Mirage TourGorge AmphitheatreGeorgeWA08/22/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
The Killers – Imploding the Mirage TourModa CenterPortlandOR08/23/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
The Killers – Imploding the Mirage TourRogers ArenaVancouverBC08/21/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
The Killers – Imploding the Mirage TourChase CenterSAN FRANCISCOCA08/25/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
The Killers – Imploding the Mirage TourWells Fargo CenterPhiladelphiaPA09/29/2020 07:30 PMEVNU
The Killers – Imploding the Mirage TourRocket Mortgage FieldhouseClevelandOH10/09/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
The Killers – Imploding the Mirage TourState Farm ArenaAtlantaGA09/18/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
The Killers – Imploding the Mirage TourCapital One ArenaWashingtonDC10/03/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
The Killers – Imploding the Mirage TourPetersen Events CenterPittsburghPA10/08/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
The Killers – Imploding the Mirage TourAmway CenterOrlandoFL09/16/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
The Killers – Imploding the Mirage TourMadison Square GardenNew YorkNY10/01/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
The Killers – Imploding the Mirage TourFrank Erwin CenterAustinTX09/12/2020 07:30 PMEVNU
The Killers – Imploding the Mirage TourUnited CenterChicagoIL09/23/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
The Killers – Imploding the Mirage TourXcel Energy CenterSaint PaulMN09/22/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
The Killers – Imploding the Mirage TourBridgestone ArenaNashvilleTN09/19/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
The Killers – Imploding the Mirage TourPepsi CenterDenverCO08/18/2020 07:30 PMALTUDE
The Killers – Imploding the Mirage TourVivint Smart Home ArenaSalt Lake CityUT08/19/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
The Music of Pink Floyd with the Nashville SymphonyAscend AmphitheaterNashvilleTN06/13/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
The Temptations & the Four TopsLevitt Pavilion DenverDenverCO06/21/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Throwback ThrowdownProvidence Medical Center AmphitheaterBonner SpringsKS08/22/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
Womens Prayer Summit 2020Hulu Theater at Madison Square GardenNew YorkNY10/03/2020 01:00 PMTMUSA
WWEBon Secours Wellness ArenaGreenvilleSC05/15/2020 07:15 PMTMUSA
WWE Extreme RulesSAP Center at San JoseSan JoseCA07/19/2020 03:30 PMTMUSA

General Onsale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Biffy ClyroBournemouth International CentreBournemouthUK10/11/2020 07:00 PMTMUK
BoyzlifeO2 City Hall, NewcastleNewcastle Upon TyneUK11/01/2020 06:45 PMTMUK
Ceramic AnimalsSubterraneanChicagoIL05/09/2020 06:30 PMTWEB
Charlie WilsonBMO Harris PavilionMilwaukeeWI07/02/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Cruz Azul v. Los Angeles FCEstadio AztecaMéxicoDF03/18/2020 08:30 PMLiga Campeones Concacaf Scotiabank 2020
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and TwoPrincess TheatreMelbourne,IC03/18/2020 07:30 PMTMAU
KC & the Sunshine BandBMO Harris PavilionMilwaukeeWI07/04/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
NAIA Div 1 Basketball National Championship ALL TOURNAMENT PASSMunicipal AuditoriumKansas CityMO03/24/2020 12:00 PMTMUSA
Ned Boulting: Retour De Ned Â?? Get Bike Racing Done!Saint LukesGlasgowUK11/15/2020 07:30 PMTMUK
TEDxYYC 2020: Level UpSouthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumCalgaryAB06/06/2020 11:00 AMTMUSA
The Killers – Imploding the Mirage TourAmway CenterOrlandoFL09/16/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
The Killers – Imploding the Mirage TourMadison Square GardenNew YorkNY10/01/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
The Killers – Imploding the Mirage TourCentre BellMontrealQC09/26/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
The Killers – Imploding the Mirage TourBridgestone ArenaNashvilleTN09/19/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
