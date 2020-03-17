The Killers Tour Dates Dominate Wednesday Tickets On Sale
Onsales March 17, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0
The Killers are ready to mark a return in a big way with a new album arriving soon and an extensive world tour on the horizon. The Las Vegas-based rockers will set out on their Imploding The Mirage Tour later this year, with several North American tour stops scheduled for the fall. They have taken over Wednesday’s selection of tickets available for pre-sale with 20 shows on the docket.
Joining The Killers with pre-sale ticket opportunities is Niall Horan, who recently extended his Nice To Meet Ya Tour. Horan will headline arenas for the first time as a solo artist on the venture beginning next month and perform a second North American leg this summer across amphitheaters. Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra’s upcoming co-headlining tour is also among the bunch, as are select shows from Jerry Seinfeld and Rocketman In Concert with the Nashville Symphony.
See the full rundown below.
*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.
Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.
Tickets On Sale — Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Pre-sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Bandstand
|Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center
|Ft Lauderdale
|FL
|05/06/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Bandstand
|Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center
|Ft Lauderdale
|FL
|05/08/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Bandstand
|Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center
|Ft Lauderdale
|FL
|05/09/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Bandstand
|Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center
|Ft Lauderdale
|FL
|05/10/2020 06:30 PM
|Touring
|Bandstand
|Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center
|Ft Lauderdale
|FL
|05/16/2020 02:00 PM
|Touring
|Bandstand
|Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center
|Ft Lauderdale
|FL
|05/17/2020 01:00 PM
|Touring
|Bandstand
|Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center
|Ft Lauderdale
|FL
|05/13/2020 02:00 PM
|Touring
|Bandstand
|Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center
|Ft Lauderdale
|FL
|05/14/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Bellator Dublin
|3Arena
|Dublin
|UK
|10/03/2020 04:15 PM
|TMUK
|Bellator MMA
|Wintrust Arena
|Chicago
|IL
|06/06/2020 06:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Biffy Clyro
|3Arena
|Dublin
|UK
|10/07/2020 06:30 PM
|TMUK
|Biffy Clyro
|Manchester Arena
|Manchester
|UK
|10/03/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUK
|Biffy Clyro
|Utilita Arena
|Newcastle Upon Tyne
|UK
|09/29/2020 06:30 PM
|TMUK
|Biffy Clyro
|Bournemouth International Centre
|Bournemouth
|UK
|10/11/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUK
|Bob Marley Comedian
|Blue Ocean Music Hall
|Salisbury
|MA
|07/10/2020 06:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Bob Marley Comedian
|Blue Ocean Music Hall
|Salisbury
|MA
|07/10/2020 09:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Broncs & Bulls
|OC Fair & Event Center
|Costa Mesa
|CA
|07/25/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Broncs & Bulls Rodeo
|OC Fair & Event Center
|Costa Mesa
|CA
|07/23/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Chris Young: Town Aint Big Enough World Tour 2020
|Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
|Gilford
|NH
|07/25/2020 07:00 PM
|LIVN
|Coin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood of Whose Line is it Anyway?!
|The Pabst Theater
|Milwaukee
|WI
|09/19/2020 08:00 PM
|ETIX
|Colin Hay plus very special guest Paula Cole
|Ocean City Music Pier
|Ocean City
|NJ
|08/11/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Collective Soul
|Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort
|Atlantic City
|NJ
|06/19/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Collective Soul
|Q Casino Back Waters Stage
|Dubuque
|IA
|06/10/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra with special guest Tonic
|The Pool at Talking Stick Resort
|Scottsdale
|AZ
|05/29/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra with special guest Tonic
|Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC
|Canandaigua
|NY
|07/02/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra with special guest Tonic
|Harrahs Hoosier Park Outdoor Music Center
|Anderson
|IN
|06/13/2020 07:45 PM
|TMUSA
|Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra with special guest Tonic
|The Rose Music Center at The Heights
|Huber Heights
|OH
|06/23/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra with special guest Tonic
|The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
|Mashantucket
|CT
|07/01/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra with special guest Tonic
|White Oak Amphitheatre at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex
|Greensboro
|NC
|06/20/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Dark Star Orchestra
|Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
|Grand Junction
|CO
|07/05/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Dishwalla
|Access at Aliante Casino & Hotel
|North Las Vegas
|NV
|07/18/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Double Vision- A Tribute To Foreigner
|Blue Ocean Music Hall
|Salisbury
|MA
|07/30/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Emancipator – Mountain Of Memory
|Varsity Theater
|Minneapolis
|MN
|09/23/2020 07:00 PM
|LIVN
|Emancipator Ensemble
|Royale
|Boston
|MA
|10/01/2020 08:00 PM
|AXS
|Emancipator Ensemble: Mountain Of Memory
|Webster Hall
|New York
|NY
|10/02/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Emancipator Ensemble: Mountain of Memory Tour
|Port City Music Hall
|Portland
|ME
|09/29/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|EMPORIUM PRESENTS: The Black Jacket Symphony
|Rococo Theatre
|LINCOLN
|NE
|11/10/2020 08:00 PM
|ETIX
|Estopa Tour Fuego 2020 EUA
|James L Knight Center
|Miami
|FL
|11/28/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Extreme Rodeo
|OC Fair & Event Center
|Costa Mesa
|CA
|07/22/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Extreme Rodeo
|OC Fair & Event Center
|Costa Mesa
|CA
|07/24/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Fiesta Del Charro
|OC Fair & Event Center
|Costa Mesa
|CA
|07/26/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Flume & Friends – 3 Day Tickets
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|Morrison
|CO
|06/08/2020 06:00 PM
|AXS
|Flume & Friends – 3 Day Tickets
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|Morrison
|CO
|06/09/2020 06:00 PM
|AXS
|Flume & Friends – 3 Day Tickets
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|Morrison
|CO
|06/10/2020 06:00 PM
|AXS
|Flume & Friends – Single Day Tickets
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|Morrison
|CO
|06/08/2020 06:00 PM
|AXS
|Flume & Friends – Single Day Tickets
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|Morrison
|CO
|06/09/2020 06:00 PM
|AXS
|Flume & Friends – Single Day Tickets
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|Morrison
|CO
|06/10/2020 06:00 PM
|AXS
|Jerry Seinfeld
|American Bank Center Selena Auditorium
|Corpus Christi
|TX
|06/05/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Jerry Seinfeld
|American Bank Center Selena Auditorium
|Corpus Christi
|TX
|06/05/2020 09:30 PM
|TMUSA
|JIM JEFFERIES: OBLIVIOUS
|The Show at Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage
|Rancho Mirage
|CA
|05/09/2020 08:00 PM
|ETIX
|Jon Anderson of Yes with The Paul Green Rock Academy
|Ocean City Music Pier
|Ocean City
|NJ
|07/27/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Kabaka Pyramid At Surfside
|Blue Ocean Music Hall
|Salisbury
|MA
|06/21/2020 05:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Leonid & Friends Performing The Music Of Chicago And More!
|River City Casino & Hotel
|St Louis
|MO
|06/18/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|NAS with the Nashville Symphony
|Ascend Amphitheater
|Nashville
|TN
|06/20/2020 08:00 PM
|LIVN
|Ned Boulting: Retour De Ned Â?? Get Bike Racing Done!
|Saint Lukes
|Glasgow
|UK
|11/15/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUK
|Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya Tour
|Xfinity Center
|Mansfield
|MA
|07/23/2020 07:30 PM
|LIVN
|Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya Tour
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|Holmdel
|NJ
|07/24/2020 07:00 PM
|LIVN
|Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya Tour
|Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Charlotte
|NC
|07/09/2020 07:30 PM
|LIVN
|Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya Tour
|Red Hat Amphitheater
|Raleigh
|NC
|07/21/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya Tour
|The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
|Woodlands
|TX
|07/12/2020 07:30 PM
|LIVN
|Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya Tour
|Starlight Theatre
|Kansas City
|MO
|07/16/2020 07:30 PM
|OTHER
|Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya Tour
|Saint Louis Music Park
|Maryland Heights
|MO
|08/02/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya Tour
|BMO Harris Pavilion
|Milwaukee
|WI
|08/01/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya Tour
|The Wharf Amphitheater
|Orange Beach
|AL
|07/11/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya Tour
|Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre
|Greenwood Village
|CO
|08/05/2020 07:30 PM
|AXS
|Paula Poundstone
|The Wilbur
|Boston
|MA
|12/12/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Rocketman In Concert with the Nashville Symphony
|Schermerhorn Symphony Center
|Nashville
|TN
|06/11/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Rocketman In Concert with the Nashville Symphony
|Schermerhorn Symphony Center
|Nashville
|TN
|06/12/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Rodney Carrington
|The Meadows Casino
|Washington
|PA
|06/12/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Stabbing Westward – Dead & Gone Tour
|Commodore Ballroom
|Vancouver
|BC
|06/12/2020 07:00 PM
|LIVN
|Symphony Under the Stars: Beethovens Ninth & Beethovens Fifth
|Ascend Amphitheater
|Nashville
|TN
|09/05/2020 08:00 PM
|LIVN
|TEDxYYC 2020: Level Up
|Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
|Calgary
|AB
|06/06/2020 11:00 AM
|TMUSA
|The Killers
|TD Garden
|Boston
|MA
|10/05/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
|Las Vegas
|NV
|08/28/2020 07:30 PM
|AXS
|The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour
|Banc of California Stadium
|Los Angeles
|CA
|08/29/2020 07:30 PM
|AXS
|The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour
|Gorge Amphitheatre
|George
|WA
|08/22/2020 08:00 PM
|LIVN
|The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour
|Moda Center
|Portland
|OR
|08/23/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour
|Rogers Arena
|Vancouver
|BC
|08/21/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour
|Chase Center
|SAN FRANCISCO
|CA
|08/25/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour
|Wells Fargo Center
|Philadelphia
|PA
|09/29/2020 07:30 PM
|EVNU
|The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|Cleveland
|OH
|10/09/2020 07:30 PM
|OTHER
|The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour
|State Farm Arena
|Atlanta
|GA
|09/18/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour
|Capital One Arena
|Washington
|DC
|10/03/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour
|Petersen Events Center
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|10/08/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour
|Amway Center
|Orlando
|FL
|09/16/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour
|Madison Square Garden
|New York
|NY
|10/01/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour
|Frank Erwin Center
|Austin
|TX
|09/12/2020 07:30 PM
|EVNU
|The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour
|United Center
|Chicago
|IL
|09/23/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour
|Xcel Energy Center
|Saint Paul
|MN
|09/22/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour
|Bridgestone Arena
|Nashville
|TN
|09/19/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour
|Pepsi Center
|Denver
|CO
|08/18/2020 07:30 PM
|ALTUDE
|The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour
|Vivint Smart Home Arena
|Salt Lake City
|UT
|08/19/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|The Music of Pink Floyd with the Nashville Symphony
|Ascend Amphitheater
|Nashville
|TN
|06/13/2020 08:00 PM
|LIVN
|The Temptations & the Four Tops
|Levitt Pavilion Denver
|Denver
|CO
|06/21/2020 06:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Throwback Throwdown
|Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
|Bonner Springs
|KS
|08/22/2020 06:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Womens Prayer Summit 2020
|Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
|New York
|NY
|10/03/2020 01:00 PM
|TMUSA
|WWE
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|Greenville
|SC
|05/15/2020 07:15 PM
|TMUSA
|WWE Extreme Rules
|SAP Center at San Jose
|San Jose
|CA
|07/19/2020 03:30 PM
|TMUSA
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.