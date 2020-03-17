The Killers Tour Dates Dominate Wednesday Tickets On Sale

The Killers are ready to mark a return in a big way with a new album arriving soon and an extensive world tour on...

The Killers are ready to mark a return in a big way with a new album arriving soon and an extensive world tour on the horizon. The Las Vegas-based rockers will set out on their Imploding The Mirage Tour later this year, with several North American tour stops scheduled for the fall. They have taken over Wednesday’s selection of tickets available for pre-sale with 20 shows on the docket.

Joining The Killers with pre-sale ticket opportunities is Niall Horan, who recently extended his Nice To Meet Ya Tour. Horan will headline arenas for the first time as a solo artist on the venture beginning next month and perform a second North American leg this summer across amphitheaters. Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra’s upcoming co-headlining tour is also among the bunch, as are select shows from Jerry Seinfeld and Rocketman In Concert with the Nashville Symphony.

See the full rundown below.

Tickets On Sale — Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Bandstand Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center Ft Lauderdale FL 05/06/2020 08:00 PM Touring Bandstand Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center Ft Lauderdale FL 05/08/2020 08:00 PM Touring Bandstand Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center Ft Lauderdale FL 05/09/2020 08:00 PM Touring Bandstand Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center Ft Lauderdale FL 05/10/2020 06:30 PM Touring Bandstand Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center Ft Lauderdale FL 05/16/2020 02:00 PM Touring Bandstand Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center Ft Lauderdale FL 05/17/2020 01:00 PM Touring Bandstand Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center Ft Lauderdale FL 05/13/2020 02:00 PM Touring Bandstand Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center Ft Lauderdale FL 05/14/2020 08:00 PM Touring Bellator Dublin 3Arena Dublin UK 10/03/2020 04:15 PM TMUK Bellator MMA Wintrust Arena Chicago IL 06/06/2020 06:30 PM TMUSA Biffy Clyro 3Arena Dublin UK 10/07/2020 06:30 PM TMUK Biffy Clyro Manchester Arena Manchester UK 10/03/2020 07:30 PM TMUK Biffy Clyro Utilita Arena Newcastle Upon Tyne UK 09/29/2020 06:30 PM TMUK Biffy Clyro Bournemouth International Centre Bournemouth UK 10/11/2020 07:00 PM TMUK Bob Marley Comedian Blue Ocean Music Hall Salisbury MA 07/10/2020 06:30 PM TMUSA Bob Marley Comedian Blue Ocean Music Hall Salisbury MA 07/10/2020 09:00 PM TMUSA Broncs & Bulls OC Fair & Event Center Costa Mesa CA 07/25/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Broncs & Bulls Rodeo OC Fair & Event Center Costa Mesa CA 07/23/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Chris Young: Town Aint Big Enough World Tour 2020 Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion Gilford NH 07/25/2020 07:00 PM LIVN Coin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood of Whose Line is it Anyway?! The Pabst Theater Milwaukee WI 09/19/2020 08:00 PM ETIX Colin Hay plus very special guest Paula Cole Ocean City Music Pier Ocean City NJ 08/11/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Collective Soul Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort Atlantic City NJ 06/19/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Collective Soul Q Casino Back Waters Stage Dubuque IA 06/10/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra with special guest Tonic The Pool at Talking Stick Resort Scottsdale AZ 05/29/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra with special guest Tonic Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC Canandaigua NY 07/02/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra with special guest Tonic Harrahs Hoosier Park Outdoor Music Center Anderson IN 06/13/2020 07:45 PM TMUSA Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra with special guest Tonic The Rose Music Center at The Heights Huber Heights OH 06/23/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra with special guest Tonic The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino Mashantucket CT 07/01/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra with special guest Tonic White Oak Amphitheatre at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro NC 06/20/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Dark Star Orchestra Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park Grand Junction CO 07/05/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Dishwalla Access at Aliante Casino & Hotel North Las Vegas NV 07/18/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Double Vision- A Tribute To Foreigner Blue Ocean Music Hall Salisbury MA 07/30/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Emancipator – Mountain Of Memory Varsity Theater Minneapolis MN 09/23/2020 07:00 PM LIVN Emancipator Ensemble Royale Boston MA 10/01/2020 08:00 PM AXS Emancipator Ensemble: Mountain Of Memory Webster Hall New York NY 10/02/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Emancipator Ensemble: Mountain of Memory Tour Port City Music Hall Portland ME 09/29/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA EMPORIUM PRESENTS: The Black Jacket Symphony Rococo Theatre LINCOLN NE 11/10/2020 08:00 PM ETIX Estopa Tour Fuego 2020 EUA James L Knight Center Miami FL 11/28/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Extreme Rodeo OC Fair & Event Center Costa Mesa CA 07/22/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Extreme Rodeo OC Fair & Event Center Costa Mesa CA 07/24/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Fiesta Del Charro OC Fair & Event Center Costa Mesa CA 07/26/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Flume & Friends – 3 Day Tickets Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison CO 06/08/2020 06:00 PM AXS Flume & Friends – 3 Day Tickets Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison CO 06/09/2020 06:00 PM AXS Flume & Friends – 3 Day Tickets Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison CO 06/10/2020 06:00 PM AXS Flume & Friends – Single Day Tickets Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison CO 06/08/2020 06:00 PM AXS Flume & Friends – Single Day Tickets Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison CO 06/09/2020 06:00 PM AXS Flume & Friends – Single Day Tickets Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison CO 06/10/2020 06:00 PM AXS Jerry Seinfeld American Bank Center Selena Auditorium Corpus Christi TX 06/05/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Jerry Seinfeld American Bank Center Selena Auditorium Corpus Christi TX 06/05/2020 09:30 PM TMUSA JIM JEFFERIES: OBLIVIOUS The Show at Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage Rancho Mirage CA 05/09/2020 08:00 PM ETIX Jon Anderson of Yes with The Paul Green Rock Academy Ocean City Music Pier Ocean City NJ 07/27/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Kabaka Pyramid At Surfside Blue Ocean Music Hall Salisbury MA 06/21/2020 05:00 PM TMUSA Leonid & Friends Performing The Music Of Chicago And More! River City Casino & Hotel St Louis MO 06/18/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA NAS with the Nashville Symphony Ascend Amphitheater Nashville TN 06/20/2020 08:00 PM LIVN Ned Boulting: Retour De Ned Â?? Get Bike Racing Done! Saint Lukes Glasgow UK 11/15/2020 07:30 PM TMUK Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya Tour Xfinity Center Mansfield MA 07/23/2020 07:30 PM LIVN Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya Tour PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel NJ 07/24/2020 07:00 PM LIVN Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya Tour Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte NC 07/09/2020 07:30 PM LIVN Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya Tour Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh NC 07/21/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya Tour The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman Woodlands TX 07/12/2020 07:30 PM LIVN Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya Tour Starlight Theatre Kansas City MO 07/16/2020 07:30 PM OTHER Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya Tour Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights MO 08/02/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya Tour BMO Harris Pavilion Milwaukee WI 08/01/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya Tour The Wharf Amphitheater Orange Beach AL 07/11/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya Tour Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre Greenwood Village CO 08/05/2020 07:30 PM AXS Paula Poundstone The Wilbur Boston MA 12/12/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Rocketman In Concert with the Nashville Symphony Schermerhorn Symphony Center Nashville TN 06/11/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Rocketman In Concert with the Nashville Symphony Schermerhorn Symphony Center Nashville TN 06/12/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Rodney Carrington The Meadows Casino Washington PA 06/12/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Stabbing Westward – Dead & Gone Tour Commodore Ballroom Vancouver BC 06/12/2020 07:00 PM LIVN Symphony Under the Stars: Beethovens Ninth & Beethovens Fifth Ascend Amphitheater Nashville TN 09/05/2020 08:00 PM LIVN TEDxYYC 2020: Level Up Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary AB 06/06/2020 11:00 AM TMUSA The Killers TD Garden Boston MA 10/05/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas NV 08/28/2020 07:30 PM AXS The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour Banc of California Stadium Los Angeles CA 08/29/2020 07:30 PM AXS The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour Gorge Amphitheatre George WA 08/22/2020 08:00 PM LIVN The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour Moda Center Portland OR 08/23/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour Rogers Arena Vancouver BC 08/21/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour Chase Center SAN FRANCISCO CA 08/25/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia PA 09/29/2020 07:30 PM EVNU The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland OH 10/09/2020 07:30 PM OTHER The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour State Farm Arena Atlanta GA 09/18/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour Capital One Arena Washington DC 10/03/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh PA 10/08/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour Amway Center Orlando FL 09/16/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour Madison Square Garden New York NY 10/01/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour Frank Erwin Center Austin TX 09/12/2020 07:30 PM EVNU The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour United Center Chicago IL 09/23/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul MN 09/22/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour Bridgestone Arena Nashville TN 09/19/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour Pepsi Center Denver CO 08/18/2020 07:30 PM ALTUDE The Killers – Imploding the Mirage Tour Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City UT 08/19/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Music of Pink Floyd with the Nashville Symphony Ascend Amphitheater Nashville TN 06/13/2020 08:00 PM LIVN The Temptations & the Four Tops Levitt Pavilion Denver Denver CO 06/21/2020 06:30 PM TMUSA Throwback Throwdown Providence Medical Center Amphitheater Bonner Springs KS 08/22/2020 06:00 PM TMUSA Womens Prayer Summit 2020 Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden New York NY 10/03/2020 01:00 PM TMUSA WWE Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville SC 05/15/2020 07:15 PM TMUSA WWE Extreme Rules SAP Center at San Jose San Jose CA 07/19/2020 03:30 PM TMUSA

General Onsale