CMA Music Festival 2021 Tops Tuesday Best-Sellers

Four day passes to the CMA Music Festival, which was recently postponed to 2021, topped yesterday’s best-selling events list, Ticket Club sales data reveals.

The festival, which was slated to take place this June, has been pushed back to 2021 amid escalating concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The country-only festival will have an entirely new lineup next year. Those who already purchased tickets will be honored at the new edition of the festival, set to kick-off on June 10 and run through June 13, 2021.

In addition to the festival, several artists made yesterday’s best-selling events list including Josh Groban, Joe Bonamassa, Nickelback, and Harry Styles. The Eagles’ postponed Hotel California Tour and Motley Crue’s Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett and The Black Hearts were hot commodities.

The Advocare Classic between Alabama Crimson Tide and USC Trojans, along with performances of Dear Evan Hansen, also sold well.

See the full rundown below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 1, 2020

  1. CMA Music Festival – 4 Day Pass — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
  2. Advocare Classic: Alabama Crimson Tide v. USC Trojans — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
  3. Josh Groban — Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion
  4. Lady Antebellum, Jake Owen, & Maddie and Tae — Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union
  5. Joe Bonamassa — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
  6. Melanie Martinez – Musician — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
  7. Nickelback, Stone Temple Pilots, & Tyler Bryant and The Shakedown — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health
  8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish v. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  9. Harry Styles & Jenny Lewis — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
  10. The Eagles — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort
  11. Rascal Flatts — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino
  12. Lady Gaga — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
  13. Alabama — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
  14. Tenacious D — Wilmington, NC @ Cape Fear Community College
  15. Korn, Faith No More, Helmet, & ’68 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Center
  16. The Stadium Tour: Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, & Joan Jett and The Blackhearts — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
  17. Ice Cube & Ginuwine — Puyallup, WA @ Puyallup Fairgrounds
  18. The Stadium Tour: Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, & Joan Jett and The Blackhearts — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
  19. Dear Evan Hansen — Chicago, IL @ CIBC Theatre
  20. Phish — Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
