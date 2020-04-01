CMA Music Festival 2021 Tops Tuesday Best-Sellers

Four day passes to the CMA Music Festival, which was recently postponed to 2021, topped yesterday’s best-selling events list, Ticket Club sales data reveals....

Four day passes to the CMA Music Festival, which was recently postponed to 2021, topped yesterday’s best-selling events list, Ticket Club sales data reveals.

The festival, which was slated to take place this June, has been pushed back to 2021 amid escalating concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The country-only festival will have an entirely new lineup next year. Those who already purchased tickets will be honored at the new edition of the festival, set to kick-off on June 10 and run through June 13, 2021.

In addition to the festival, several artists made yesterday’s best-selling events list including Josh Groban, Joe Bonamassa, Nickelback, and Harry Styles. The Eagles’ postponed Hotel California Tour and Motley Crue’s Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett and The Black Hearts were hot commodities.

The Advocare Classic between Alabama Crimson Tide and USC Trojans, along with performances of Dear Evan Hansen, also sold well.

See the full rundown below.

Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events, or visit ticketclub.com to search for any other upcoming events and find tickets with no service fees for members.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 1, 2020